Gunman dead, 8 others killed in mass shooting at San Jose, CA rail yard

At least eight people were killed during a shooting at the VTA light rail yard in San Jose, California. Police spokesman Russell Davis said the gunman, an employee at the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) light rail hub. Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen said the gunman took his own life. The suspect was identified as Samuel J. Cassidy, 57, who has been licensed with the Bureau of Automotive Repair as a smog check repair technician since 2003. He previously worked for a car dealership in the city. Around the same time of the shooting, the San Jose Fire Department responded to a large structure fire at an address listed to Cassidy.