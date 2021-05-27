Cancel
Montgomery County, MD

Storm causes power outages, topples trees in D.C. region

By Dana Hedgpeth
Washington Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThousands of D.C.-area residents and businesses faced power outages and downed trees Thursday morning after strong storms swept through the area Wednesday, officials said. Nearly 300 customers of Pepco were without power. Those included customers in the Bethesda, Hyattsville and the Rock Creek Park areas. Dominion Energy said it has about 5,100 customers without power in Virginia, including in Reston, Tysons, Alexandria and Fairfax.

