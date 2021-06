After being all but canceled last year, the 2021 Ozaukee County Fair is scheduled to be held as usual July 28 through Aug. 1 at the fairgrounds in Cedarburg. “We’ve been working on this, obviously, kind of continuously,” Ozaukee County Fair Board president Mark Larson said. “We’re planning on a full fair. I’ve talked to the health department recently, I’ve talked to the county, I’ve talked to the firemen. We’ll adjust to the circumstances if anything comes up. We’ll look into whatever it is we need to do to have a full fair.”