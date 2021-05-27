Ashthelll – The astounding young artist from Houston, TX

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Small hand rollers, also called brayers, are versatile tools often used for printmaking and a variety of other tasks, including painting base coats, inking stamps, applying glue for laminating or bookbinding, or use in paper crafts for embossing and burnishing. You can also embellish one with textured material such as lace or burlap to create interesting patterns as you roll. While valued by professional artists, brayers are also a handy implement for young creatives, especially since they are so easy to use. Commonly made out of rubber or a synthetic substitute, rollers come in a range of stiffnesses, with a softer roller providing more flexibility and coverage on uneven surfaces, and a harder roller working best for inking fine details. Our picks below will help you find the best brayer for your child’s project needs.