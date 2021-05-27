San Jose shooting: Nine killed in rail maintenance yard

Eight people were killed when a gunman opened fire at a light rail facility on Wednesday in San Jose, California, according to police. The suspected gunman, an employee at the facility, is also dead, according to officials. The shooting occurred during a union meeting at a California light rail yard around 6.30am local time. Santa Clara Sheriff’s deputy Russell Davis was initially short on details about the shooting, telling reporters that there were “multiple fatalities” and “multiple injuries”. Mr Davis confirmed the shooter was no longer a threat but did not specify a cause of death for the suspect, though reports are that he took his own life. He has since been named by local media, but officials are declining to officially identify him.A nearby house fire that occurred at approximately the same time is being investigated, the FBI is on-site, and the bomb squad has been activated at both locations.Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority is in charge of the maintenance facility, which services rail, bus, and shuttle transportation. Rail service was suspended at noon local time.