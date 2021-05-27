Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Violent Crimes

San Jose shooting: Nine killed in rail maintenance yard

Roanoke Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe nine victims of a mass shooting in San Jose on Wednesday have been identified by investigators.

roanoke.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Jose#Mass Shooting#Dcc Wire Cnn#Investigators
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
San Jose, CABayInsider

San Jose VTA shooting kills 10, including employee who opened fire

SAN JOSE, Calif. - A mass shooting at a Valley Transportation Authority light rail yard in San Jose on Wednesday morning during a meeting left multiple people injured and 10 people dead - including the shooter, according to authorities and sources. The shooter was employed as a VTA rail technician,...
Violent Crimesthehighlandsun.com

What we know about the gunman in San Jose mass shooting

Authorities are trying to determine the motive for a mass shooting that left eight people dead Wednesday morning at a Valley Transportation Authority rail yard in San Jose. The gunman, who worked there and had some kind of workplace dispute, also is dead. Details about the gunman and the attack...
Public Safetyktxs.com

Suspect is 'down' after active shooter situation in San Jose

WASHINGTON (SBG) — A suspected active shooter in San Jose, Calif. is "down," according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Department. At 8:12 a.m. PST, the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Department tweeted the following:. Deputies currently on scene for an active shooter investigation in the area of 100 W. Younger...
Violent Crimeskurv.com

Vigil Held For Mass Shooting Victims

The city of San Jose is still reeling from a mass shooting that killed nine people this week at a light rail maintenance yard. A candlelight vigil for the victims was held last night outside City Hall. Family members were on hand as well as San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo,...
Violent CrimesPosted by
The Independent

San Jose shooting: 8 dead at VTA rail yard in California as police confirm shooter took his own life

Eight people were killed when a gunman opened fire at a light rail facility on Wednesday in San Jose, California, according to police. The suspected gunman, an employee at the facility, is also dead, according to officials. The shooting occurred during a union meeting at a California light rail yard around 6.30am local time. Santa Clara Sheriff’s deputy Russell Davis was initially short on details about the shooting, telling reporters that there were “multiple fatalities” and “multiple injuries”. Mr Davis confirmed the shooter was no longer a threat but did not specify a cause of death for the suspect, though reports are that he took his own life. He has since been named by local media, but officials are declining to officially identify him.A nearby house fire that occurred at approximately the same time is being investigated, the FBI is on-site, and the bomb squad has been activated at both locations.Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority is in charge of the maintenance facility, which services rail, bus, and shuttle transportation. Rail service was suspended at noon local time.