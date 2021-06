Alright so here’s a tiny brag. I’ve been discovering the creme de la creme of skincare over the past few weeks. No joke. For some reason everything that has landed on my doorstep, whether press samples or purchased myself (as influenced by others regularly), has made my skin feel incredible. It’s the one thing in my life, in this rather chaotic shit storm of a year that seems to have come together! So, rather than calling out individual beauty products as I use them, I thought I would keep a running commentary on five at a time. As I finish them, I’ll stack them up and when I get to five, I’ll share. Trust me, these will come fast and furious, as at the moment I use about ten products on my face daily. Hey, I’m 41 and trying to keep this whole ageing gracefully thing up for as long as I possibly can.