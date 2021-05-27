Se Balloz The Rising Tech House Artists

Six months in, Toronto-native multi-instrumentalist and producer Luna Li is having a busy year. Li, aka Hannah Kim, had been playing the Toronto indie scene for some time before the pandemic put everything on pause. Her reaction to the stagnation and isolation was to create as much music as she could. The result was her 10-song jams EP that more than lived up to its name as a collection of lush and lilting instrumentals, each one showcasing the producer’s penchant for vibrant guitar-driven pop. Li then went on to release the single “Cherry Pit,” a song that leaves you swooning with its lambent guitar riffs and Li’s breathy crooning. “Alone But Not Lonely” soon followed, a slow burner that expanded Li’s soundscape into a verdant collection of alluring strings and soaring vocal work (as well as a signature luminous guitar), along with an EP that included the previously released “Afterglow” and “Trying.”