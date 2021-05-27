Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

6 Noticeable Differences Between The "Imitation" Webtoon And K-Drama

kpopmap.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Imitation" has been one of the most anticipated webtoons turned K-Drama adaptations for the following reasons. One of the greatest concerns for webtoon fans, when they hear about their favorite webtoon being adapted into a drama, is how similar the two are going to be. If you read the first episode of the "Imitation" webtoon and then watch the first episode of the K-Drama, you will almost immediately notice that the storylines are different.

www.kpopmap.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sketch
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Imitation#Plot Twists#Storylines#Music Stars#The K Drama#Omega 3#Shax#Jaewoo#Eunjo#Sparkling#Yujin#Minsoo#Isac#Pre Covid#Tea Party#G O D#Hwiyoung#Webtoon Fans#K Drama Adaptations#K Pop Stars
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spoilers
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV & VideosSoompi

Original Webtoon Writer Of “Imitation” Shows Love For The Drama Adaptation

The original webtoon writer of “Imitation” has shared her thoughts on the recent drama adaptation!. KBS 2TV’s “Imitation” is based on the hit webtoon of the same name and follows the lives of idols in the entertainment industry. After the original webtoon was released in 2014, it surpassed 480 million views, reaching over 4.4 million subscribers and racking up more than 600,000 comments, showing off its global popularity.
CelebritiesSoompi

“Imitation” Shares Sneak Peek Of Secret Meeting Between Jung Ji So And Lee Jun Young

Get ready for a tense encounter between Jung Ji So and U-KISS’s Lee Jun Young on the next episode of “Imitation”!. Based on the popular webtoon of the same name, “Imitation” is a new KBS drama about the work and love lives of idols in the competitive entertainment industry. Jung Ji So stars as Lee Ma Ha, the hard-working center of the three-member girl group Tea Party, while Lee Jun Young stars as Kwon Ryoc, the aloof center of the A-list boy group SHAX.
Books & Literaturefilmcourage.com

Difference Between Talent And Genius – Jack Grapes

Film Courage: I like it…that’s your next book. Jack Grapes, Artist, Writer, Author, Instructor: Let’s see, first there is Dante Abandon Hope All Ye Who Enter Here (that would be one). The second would be Call Me Ishmael and the third would be Art Is Fraught With Danger!. Film Courage:...
MusicPosted by
Vice

The Parallels Between the Joe Budden Drama and a Broken Music Industry

Last weekend, Jamil “Mal” Clay and Rory Farrell, former co-hosts of The Joe Budden Podcast, recorded an hour-long video explaining why they’re no longer involved in the show. “In some cases, I can’t tell you everything—just because it is personal and legal things to some degree—but there should be some transparency,” Rory said. “This is not my truth, this is the truth,” Mal added. “This is what happened and what didn’t happen and I thought we owed it to the fans and the supporters.” Their situation reveals the ways contracts can be just as complicated for podcasters as they are for musicians.
Worldallkpop.com

"They look like they walked out of the webtoon," Song Kang and Han So Hee receive much praise for their perfect visuals in the new drama 'Nevertheless'

Netizens have gathered their attention to the new upcoming drama 'Nevertheless' as a scene from the drama was revealed. In various social media platforms and online communities, the capture of the scene where the male character, Park Jae Eon (played by Song Kang), is drawing a butterfly on the wrist of the female character, Yoo Na Bi (played by Han So Hwee).
TV ShowsElite Daily

10 Inspirational K-Dramas To Watch When You Need A Mood Boost

It's no secret Korean pop culture is a global phenomenon. From Parasite's historic Best Picture win to the massive success of K-pop group BTS, it's clear South Korea's cultural impact is here to stay. But the country also has given us plenty of great TV shows to fall in love with, and better yet, many of them are easily available to stream on sites like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. So, if you're looking to expand your viewing habits and have a great time in the process, here are 10 inspirational K-dramas to watch right now.
MoviesPosted by
Mix 103.9

The MCU vs. The SnyderVerse: The Real Difference Between the Franchises

The Marvel Cinematic Universe and the DC Extended Universe — the “SnyderVerse” to its close, personal friends — have a lot in common. They’re both sprawling, multi-franchise film sagas drawn from decades of comic books and featuring the adventures of colorful superheroes as they fend off warmongering conquerers from alien worlds. Despite their strong basic similarities, though, the tone, look, and feel of these movies are so different — differences that can all be traced back to the filmmakers who are making them, producer Kevin Feige and director Zack Snyder, respectively.
TV & Videosthenexthint.com

‘Nevertheless’ K-drama Season 1 to be out on Netflix in June

June is going to be considered another great month for all the people who love to watch K-dramas on Netflix. Nevertheless, Season 1 is soon coming to the streaming platform and this is the drama that will feature the popular actor Song Kang. We are having everything here that you need to know about Season 1 of K-drama Nevertheless.
TV & VideosSoompi

5 K-Dramas That Will Transport You Back In Time

Time travel is a common trope deployed in dramas, especially in K-dramas. It often adds a certain level of intrigue or fun to the story. These five time travel K-dramas offer a fresh and unique take on the time travel trope. Whether you are looking for something mind-bending, funny, or romantic, you will find one for every mood!
Religionarcamax.com

What’s the difference between happiness and joy?

Q: What’s the difference between happiness and joy? – H.J. A: Many people think that being happy and being joyful are the same thing, but there is a difference. We experience a sense of happiness when our circumstances are pleasant and we’re relatively free from troubles. The problem, however, is that this kind of happiness is fleeting and superficial. When circumstances change – as they inevitably do – then this kind of happiness evaporates like the early morning fog in the heat of the sun.
MoviesElite Daily

20 K-Drama Soundtracks That Were Just As Good As The Show

From beautiful cinematography and addicting storylines, to brilliant humor and talented casts, there are so many reasons to love K-dramas. One aspect fans love about the television genre the most is the original soundtracks, which add to the charming atmosphere of the show. Whether it's to accompany a romantic montage or set the mood for a sad scene, OSTs never fail to make viewers feel all the emotions their favorite characters are experiencing. While many K-dramas only span one season, their soundtracks are often so timeless, fans never get tired of listening to them, even years later. You need to check out these 20 K-drama soundtracks that were just as good as the show, because they'll live on forever.
Musicmetro.style

10 Talented K-Drama Actors Who Deserve More Love And Attention

Here is a list of arguably underrated K-drama actors who deserve more love and attention. There’s indeed no shortage of talent, charm, and good looks in K-dramaland. Perhaps you’re already a fan of famous Korean actors and heartthrobs like Hyun Bin, Park Seo-joon, Song Joong-ki, Kim Soo-hyun, or Ji Chang-wook. But there are many others in the K-drama scene that may not be as popular as them in the Philippines but are definitely remarkable in terms of acting chops as well.
TV & Videoskoalasplayground.com

Go Kyung Pyo to Guest Star in tvN Drama My Roommate is a Gumiho Reuniting with Hyeri After Answer Me 1988

As if I need another reason to love newly arrived tvN fantasy romance My Roommate is a Gumiho, a guest star is arriving that adds another layer of cuteness plus nostalgia. Sadly Ryu Jun Yeol is filming a drama and Park Bo Gum is off in the army, but another Answer Me 1988 male lead is showing up to reunite with Hyeri in a cameo role. It’ll be Sung Sun Woo himself Go Kyung Pyo who will be doing a guest starring turn in Roomie. Not sure what he’s playing but I’m sure it’ll just be a nice treat. I don’t think he’ll be another male gumiho as Woo Yeo mentioned he was unique as all gumihos are women.
Family RelationshipsPetoskey News-Review

Have You Seen This? Baby calmed by ‘Imperial March’

THE DARK SIDE — As an adult, having a go-to coping mechanism in times of trauma is important. Some turn to exercise as an outlet for stress and frustration. Others channel anxious energy into mindless activity like watching YouTube videos for countless hours until they can no longer remember which cat fail video sent them down a rabbit hole that resulted in an ASMR binge.
TV & Videosallkpop.com

7 K-Dramas that you need to watch at least once in your life!

Here are 7 K-Dramas that you need to watch at least once in your life!. The drama follows the seemingly ego-centric and narcissistic vice chairman of Yumyung Group, Lee Young Joon (Park Seo Joon), who gets an interesting wake-up call after his secretary for nine years, Kim Mi So (Park Min Young), decides to quit within a month.
TV Seriesdramabeans.com

Drama Hangout: Bossam: Steal the Fate pt. 2

Bossam: Steal the Fate is just past its halfway point and we’ve heard your requests. It’s time to unveil…a new Drama Hangout!. A lot has happened since BA-WOO (Jung Il-woo) first carried out his bossam of Princess SOO-KYUNG (Yuri). From Soo-kyung’s in-laws faking her death rather than admit a kidnapping took place, to Prince GWANGHAE (Kim Tae-woo) trying to use his daughter’s fake death to score a political win, a lot has happened. (And I haven’t even touched on what we’ve learned about Ba-woo’s family and past.)
Comicsepicstream.com

The Difference Between Manga, Manhwa, and Manhua Explained

Anime Writer A demon child whose hair color changes like the weather. Shiba inu enthusiast and city pop lover. For readers of East Asian comics, you have probably encountered the terms manga, manhwa, and manhua. All of those are actually different in many ways, but have no fear—I’m here to explain them to you for easier understanding!