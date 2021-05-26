Luxembourg Fest is scheduled for August

Bring the whole family out for a Sunday funday at Byron Barn. We'll feature dozens of local and holistic vendors, live music from "All Night Affair" and Ken Johnstone as well as a Dunk Tank! Bring your bath suit and your arm! We also have activities for the kids; water balloons, sidewalk chalk, games and more. The first 100 guests will receive a free lunch from The Little Sicilian Food Truck, too. Forever Hart Fit will offer 2 free sessions of "Long & Lean Stretch" @- 1 pm and 3 pm (30 mins) and Kids Fit Class - 12 pm (20 mins). Story Time with Marcy, plus a $100 raffle for books, happens at 1 and 3 pm. Massive Raffles happening all day: a month of free classes at Forever Hart Fitness, organic teas, holistic wellness products, body products and more will be given away! Byron Barn in Plainsboro, NJ has beautiful grounds and ample indoor space so this event will happen, rain or shine! Come celebrate with us!