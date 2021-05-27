Addressing the STEM skills shortage challenge
A guide for local authorities to tackle the UK’s science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) skills gap. The UK economy suffers a loss of £1.5bn per year due to STEM skills shortages. This not only represents a loss in terms of the UK’s prosperity but also for young people and adults of learning skills, working in more skilled employment and potentially pioneering new technologies. It is upon all of us to ensure every person can reach their potential by providing them with the right skillset.www.theiet.org
Comments / 0