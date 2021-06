NEW YORK, May 18, 2021 — DailyPay, the leader in on-demand pay solutions for enterprises, today announced it has secured $500 million of capital. The company is announcing a $175 million Series D equity round led by Carrick Capital Partners with participation from existing investors. In addition, the company is announcing it has raised $325 million of credit capital from various sources. The Company intends to invest its newly raised capital in new market opportunities for its technology platform, in addition to extending its market leadership position in on-demand pay among the largest employers in the world.