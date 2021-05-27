FIRST ALERT: Storms and muggier conditions Thursday
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Thursday! We are starting off the day with a mostly cloudy sky. First Alert AccuTrack Radar is showing some spotty showers across Central Alabama. Most locations are dry, but we can’t rule out a few showers during your morning commute as they move to the east. It is a muggy and warm start to the day with most locations in the mid to upper 60s. Some spots remain in the lower 70s. Areas that received rainfall yesterday evening could see some patchy fog this morning. Visibility levels could drop below a mile. We are already seeing foggy conditions in parts of northwest Alabama including Marion and Winston counties. Plan for a 20-30% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms today. I think we will trend drier today compared to yesterday. Temperatures won’t be as hot, but it will still feel very warm and muggy outside. Plan for high temperatures to climb into the mid to upper 80s with a partly cloudy to mostly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-10 mph. Rain chances lower this evening after 7 PM with the best chance for a stray shower or storm in east Alabama.www.wbrc.com