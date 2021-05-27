Cancel
Environment

FIRST ALERT: Storms and muggier conditions Thursday

By Matt Daniel
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Thursday! We are starting off the day with a mostly cloudy sky. First Alert AccuTrack Radar is showing some spotty showers across Central Alabama. Most locations are dry, but we can’t rule out a few showers during your morning commute as they move to the east. It is a muggy and warm start to the day with most locations in the mid to upper 60s. Some spots remain in the lower 70s. Areas that received rainfall yesterday evening could see some patchy fog this morning. Visibility levels could drop below a mile. We are already seeing foggy conditions in parts of northwest Alabama including Marion and Winston counties. Plan for a 20-30% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms today. I think we will trend drier today compared to yesterday. Temperatures won’t be as hot, but it will still feel very warm and muggy outside. Plan for high temperatures to climb into the mid to upper 80s with a partly cloudy to mostly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-10 mph. Rain chances lower this evening after 7 PM with the best chance for a stray shower or storm in east Alabama.

EnvironmentWSFA

90s are on their way!

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Get ready for an extended stretch of quiet and toasty weather here in Central Alabama. We don’t have any measurable rainfall in the forecast for at least the next 7-10 days. That’s because a strong ridge of high pressure will be anchored just to our east...
Birmingham, ALwvtm13.com

More like summer in central Alabama later this week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The temperature and humidity will gradually increase as we move through the week. Mostly dry through next weekend. Get the latest forecast in the video above. TURNING WARMER. Temperatures gradually increase as we move through the week. We will see highs climb into the low to mid...
Birmingham, ALwvtm13.com

Fantastic weather across central Alabama this weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Finally, an entire weekend of dry weather forecast for central Alabama. Temperatures will feel great for the middle of May. Get the latest forecast in the video above. GREAT WEATHER. Enjoy full sunshine today along with low humidity and pleasant afternoon temperatures. Most areas will top out...
Birmingham, ALwbrc.com

FIRST ALERT: Drier weather finally moving in

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Bye rain and hello breaks of sunshine and more refreshing air slowly building in. The weather will be good for those running some errands at lunch time or even this evening. Temperatures will be below normal today and top off in the 60s and then cool in the 50s by the evening hours. A stray shower or mist/drizzle can’t be ruled out this evening especially in east Alabama and for areas south of I-20 otherwise we are dry for days.
Environmentalabamawx.com

Some Rain At Times Through Tomorrow; Clouds Linger

RADAR CHECK: Most of the rain across Alabama this afternoon remains over the southern counties of the state, where a few thunderstorms are involved. The sky is cloudy over the rest of the state, although we are seeing a little sun over the Tennessee Valley. A stalled surface front is still hanging around just north of I-20.
Birmingham, ALwvtm13.com

Rain showers into Wednesday morning ahead of a nice weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Passing showers and a few thunderstorms are expected across central Alabama today. More widespread rain will arrive later tonight. Get the latest forecast in the video above. IMPACT WEATHER. Skies will remain mostly cloudy today with temperatures climbing into the mid 70s. A few passing showers and...
Environmentalabamawx.com

Occasional Showers/Storms Through Wednesday; Drier Thursday/Friday

RADAR CHECK: We have a few small, isolated showers across Central Alabama this afternoon, but most of North/Central Alabama is rain-free with a mostly cloudy sky. A few patches of blue sky have shown up, and temperatures are mostly in the low to mid 70s along and south of I-20. But, to the north, temperatures are only in the 60s over the northern third of the state, north of a stalled surface front.
Birmingham, ALwbrc.com

Rain chances increasing Tuesday night into Wednesday morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Tuesday! We are starting off the day cloudy with mild temperatures. Cool spots are in northwest Alabama where temperatures have dropped into the 50s. Rest of Central Alabama are in the lower 60s. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing scattered showers in Arkansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi drifting to the east. Plan for the chance for spotty showers and a few thunderstorms to move into parts of Central Alabama later this morning. Best chance for rain will likely occur for areas north of I-20 through 10 a.m. Most of the rain that falls will likely end up light to moderate. Probably a good idea to go ahead and grab an umbrella for today and tonight. We will likely stay cloudy today with rain chances around 50%. It will not be a washout today. We should see several breaks from the rain throughout the afternoon hours. The bulk of the steady rainfall is forecast to move into our area tonight. Plan for temperatures to climb into the low to mid 70s today with northeast winds at 5-10 mph. Temperatures will trend a few degrees colder if you live in Marion, Winston, and Cullman counties.
EnvironmentWSFA

Rain and storms returning

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Most of today is dry under mostly cloudy skies, but rain and storms are a good bet after 4pm. That is especially true the farther south you are in Central Alabama. It’s possible a few showers and storms develop before 4pm, but that would be isolated activity.
Alabama Statewbrc.com

Alabama could see NASA’s rocket launch Saturday evening

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Central Alabama could see some green to violet colors in the evening sky Saturday evening if NASA successfully launches a rocket from Wallop, Virginia. The Suborbital Rocket Launch was originally set to happen last Friday on May 8th from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia. Combination...
AccidentsTuscaloosa News

'Luckiest man alive': What's it like to be trapped in a car crushed by a falling tree?

Those are the questions Henri Cheramie found himself asking the first responders who came to his aid on May 4. It must have been an odd sight to anyone, a man half standing, half sitting with his head and shoulders out of the sunroof of his 1990 two-door Honda Civic and the rest of the car around his waist pinned there by the limbs of an oak tree, felled by severe storms passing across the state that day.
Prattville, ALGadsden Times

Prattville tornado: Here's why waiting for tornado sirens could have deadly consequences

PRATTVILLE— The EF1 tornado that struck Prattville and Millbrook on May 4 touched down without a tornado warning being issued. There were weather bulletins in place for Autauga and Elmore counties at the time, including a tornado watch and severe thunderstorm warning. Dozens of residents have expressed concerns about not hearing severe weather sirens before the storm struck, and not having a tornado warning issued.
Alabama StatePosted by
AL.com

Strong to severe storms possible later today in Alabama

Another round of storms looks to be possible for parts of north and central Alabama later today, according to forecasters. The strongest storms could have wind gusts up to 60 mph — strong enough to bring down some trees — hail and heavy rain. The threat for tornadoes is low but not zero, according to the National Weather Service.
EnvironmentABC 33/40 News

The Weather Authority: Warm and dry Saturday, showers and storms return late on Sunday

From the forecast of Scott Martin and the Alabama WX Weather Blog on abc3340.com:. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds throughout Central Alabama on Saturday, but other than that, it will be a near-perfect May day. Afternoon highs will make it up into the upper 70s to the lower 80s across the area. Sunday will start off decent through the morning, but winds and clouds will begin to increase during the afternoon hours with showers and storms moving in during the evening and late-night hours. Highs will be in the upper 70s to the upper 80s. Southerly winds may gust up to 25 mph at times, so hang on to your hats while outdoors.
Environmentalabamawx.com

Midday Nowcast: Sunshine in Full Supply

A gorgeous spring day is underway as we seeing ample sunshine and highs this afternoon will be in the mid-70s. Late tonight, a cold front will push into the state and will squeeze out a few scattered showers over North Alabama, but moisture will be limited, rain amounts will be very light and spotty and the rain will actually dissipate as it pushes south through the state. Lows tonight will again return to the upper 40s for much of North/Central Alabama.
Alabama Statewvtm13.com

Lower temperatures, dry weather the next few days in central Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Sky conditions will gradually improve across central Alabama Wednesday, with some afternoon sunshine. Temperatures will be rather chilly the next few mornings. Get the latest forecast in the video above. CLEARING AFTER TUESDAY'S FLOODING. Slow clearing is expected through the day with some sunshine expected; mainly for...