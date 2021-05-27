Cancel
Finest Google Chrome extension 2021: High free extensions

By NewsVerses.com
newsverses.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoogle Chrome is the world’s hottest net browser. Regardless of the annoyances associated to hogging system assets, it is a very succesful platform. And one in every of its robust factors is the considerable extensions ecosystem. There are millions of Chrome extensions. For those who can think about it, likelihood is there’s an extension for it.

newsverses.com
InternetMac Observer

Google Chrome Brings Back RSS… Sort of

Google Chrome is to get a new ‘Follow’ feature. As TechCrunch noted, it’s not quite an RSS reader… but it’s pretty close. In Chrome, users will soon see a ‘Follow’ feature for sites that support RSS and the browser’s New Tab page will get what is essentially a (very) basic RSS reader — I guess you could almost call it a “Google Reader.” Now we’re not talking about a full-blown RSS reader here. The New Tab page will show you updates from the sites you follow in chronological order, but it doesn’t look like you can easily switch between feeds, for example. It’s a start, though.
SoftwareEngadget

Google tests an RSS follow feature in Chrome

Eight years after the untimely demise of , Google is embracing RSS again. The company is testing a "Follow" button for Chrome that lets you keep up with your favorite sites on the web browser. In the coming weeks, users of the Chrome Canary channel for developers should start seeing the new feature on Android. Google's Adrienne Porter Felt tweeted that the follow feed is based on RSS and that the company is building it to address a "user need."
SoftwareDark Reading

Google Chrome Makes It Easier to Update Compromised Passwords

A new capability will use Google's Duplex technology to alert people when their passwords are compromised and help change them. Google is launching a new capability in Chrome to alert users when a password is compromised and automate the process of updating to a new one. The feature runs on...
SoftwareNeowin

Google removes fake Microsoft Authenticator Chrome extension after a month in the store

News about extensions containing malware making their way to the Chrome Web Store is not exactly unheard of. That said, it's still quite rare to see malicious extensions masquerading on the storefront under the guise of a big tech company such as Microsoft. However, that's exactly what happened recently, with numerous users downloading a fake "Microsoft Authenticator" extension from the store without realizing that it's not actually published by Microsoft.
InternetEngadget

Google wants to make shopping easier in Photos and Chrome

Shopping functionality might not be what most people think of when they visit Google, but it's a big part of its business. And that was on display at I/O 2021, with the company devoting a segment of the two-hour event to features that will enhance the shopping experience across its products. In Photos, for example, Google has added a new "Search inside screenshot" Lens prompt. So say you save a photo of Steph Curry, Google Lens will try to find products that match the ones pictured in that image.
InternetPosted by
pymnts

Google Chrome To Remind Consumers Of Open Shopping Carts

Among updates Google is planning to add will be a new Chrome feature that allows users to keep track of the shopping carts they leave behind on various sites, 9to5Google reported Tuesday (May 18). Those who have shopped on a retailer’s site will be able to look at their shopping...
SoftwarePosted by
Nerdable

Google is making passwords safer to use on Chrome and Android

New Google password manager additions were revealed at Google I/O 2021. The new features include a new password import tool and deeper integration between Chrome and Android platforms. A fast way to fix compromised passwords and accounts using Duplex has also been announced. The Google I/O developer conference is underway,...
Cell Phonestechviral.net

How to Generate Secure Password with Google Chrome

Google Chrome is indeed a great web browser available for desktop and mobile operating systems. The web browser is right now used by millions of users and offers endless features. Also, the latest version of Google Chrome offers users few customization options. If you have been using Google Chrome for...
SoftwareThe Windows Club

Fix Keyboard not working in Google Chrome on Windows 10

Google Chrome has become a necessity in day-to-day life. It is one of the most widely used web browsers across the world. However, it is not perfect and has some bugs that users keep facing once in a while. Some users over time have reported that their keyboard stops working...
Internetsiliconangle.com

At Google I/O, Firebase gets new emulation, app security, extensions and more

Firebase, Google LLC’s platform for creating mobile and web applications, today received a number of new features aimed at helping developers stay ahead of the game, including a Storage Emulation suite, app security with App Check, more extensions, crash reporting and more. The first announcement is that Cloud Storage for...
Internetcompsmag.com

Ditching Google Chrome resulted in one colossal benefit

After a year of lockdown, I’m back on the road. Me, my laptops, my other gadgets, and my off-grid kit for keeping everything charged up. But the faster my gadgets run down their power, the more I have to charge them, and the more I have to charge them, the more pressure I’m putting on my portable power station.
Computerstcea.org

Eight Chrome Add-Ons, Extensions, and Sites You May Not Know (May 2021)

Can you believe May has almost come and gone? Me either! You’ve made it through transitioning from teaching online and face-to-face, STAAR testing failures, and students who love to email you at 11:03 p.m. asking for instructions on that assignment that’s due tomorrow morning. I don’t think it’s a stretch to say that this year has been a rollercoaster and some of you are still waiting for the ride down. Stop and give yourself a much-deserved pat on the back.
Computersmakeuseof.com

10 Browser Extensions for Security Researchers

Browser extensions make a lot of things easier. They're not just limited to general browsing usage, but can also come in handy for cybersecurity professionals. It saves time for security researchers to quickly analyze a website, or online service—no matter whether they are looking for potential security issues or just doing a background check.
SoftwareInfoworld

Google unveils DevTools extension for Angular

Google has published Angular DevTools, a Chrome DevTools extension to inspect the structure and profile performance of applications built with the Angular framework. Developed in conjunction with tool builder Rangle.io, and introduced May 18, Angular DevTools is focused on visualization of the component structure and understanding change detection execution. The extension is available in the Chrome Web Store.
Computersbetterprogramming.pub

11 Must-Have Chrome Extensions Web Developers and Designers

Google Chrome is the most popular and widely used web browser in today's time, and rightfully so. One of the main reasons for this is its extensibility. Chrome offers a bunch of extensions to help you with various tasks, and as a web developer, you can take advantage of them to increase your productivity and make essential tasks a lot less of a chore.
Internetslashdot.org

Thousands of Chrome Extensions Are Tampering With Security Headers

Thousands of Google Chrome extensions available on the official Chrome Web Store are tampering with security headers on popular websites, putting users at risk of a wide range of web-based attacks. While they are a little-known technical detail, security headers are an important part of the current internet landscape. At a technical level, a security header is an HTTP response sent by the server to a client app, such as a browser. [...] In a paper presented at the MADWeb workshop at the NDSS 2021 security conference, researchers from the CISPA Helmholtz Center for Information Security said they tried to assess the number of Chrome extensions tampering with security headers for the very first time. Using a custom framework they built specifically for their study, the research team said they analyzed 186,434 Chrome extensions that were available on the official Chrome Web Store last year. Their work found that 2,485 extensions were intercepting and modifying at least one security header used by today's Top 100 most popular websites (as available in the Tranco list).
Softwareaffiliateinsider.com

Publisher Discovery launches new Chrome extension

Leading developer of AI and machine learning technologies Publisher Discovery has announced the launch of its new Chrome extension. This brand has extensive experience in affiliate marketing and online advertising and so this new extension marks a further step forward for the company. The extension offers valuable insights for affiliate managers.
Softwarehitechwiki.com

How to control a computer remotely with Google Chrome

Many applications allow you to access your PC remotely. Windows has this feature natively, but if you’re looking for a cross-platform alternative that’s compatible with Android, iOS, Linux, or even macOS, one of the best options is Google Chrome Remote Desktop or Chrome Remote Desktop. The advantage of using the...
ComputersPosted by
Mental_Floss

This Chrome Extension Makes Cluttered Webpages Print-Friendly

Websites designed to look elegant on screen don't always translate well to physical paper. Anyone who has ever tried printing a webpage can attest to this: Clutter from ads and widgets ends up wasting page space (and expensive ink), while formatting issues make the content you're trying to save unreadable. But printing pages from the internet doesn't have to be more trouble than it's worth. A free Google Chrome Extension called PrintFriendly is designed to make messy websites look clean and printable.
Behind Viral Videoseducatorstechnology.com

Make The Best of YouTube's Educational Content with These Chrome Extensions

YouTube is one of the major sources of educational video content we draw on in our teaching. Over the years, this video service has developed into a powerful video hosting and editing platform with a number of key features being offered for free. And while I do find the advertising part in YouTube very disruptive, I solved this problem by subscribing to the premium version. However, if you are like us ,an avid user of YouTube, we highly recommend these two Chrome extensions. They will help enhance and transform your viewing experience. Check them out and share with your colleagues.