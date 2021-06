HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Kansas Court of Appeals has vacated the sentence for a Hutchinson man convicted of a home invasion in 2018. The Court of Appeals sided with the state in the case of Titus Thompson. A jury convicted Thompson of robbery, burglary, and aggravated burglary. He was found not guilty of kidnapping. The district court granted Thompson a downward durational departure sentence from his nearly 13 year sentence and instead sentenced him to just under six years.