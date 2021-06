Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press. LOS ANGELES (AP) — Edmundo Sosa hit a tiebreaking single in the ninth inning, Tyler O'Neill made a running catch for the final out and the St. Louis Cardinals defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 3-2. O'Neill led off the ninth with a single off Blake Treinen. O'Neill stole second base and then scored when Sosa hit a sharp grounder to left field. Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner was playing in near the infield grass and was unable to get a glove on the ball. The Dodgers had their chance with two on in the ninth. Mookie Betts lined a ball to the warning track in left field, but O'Neill made a leaping grap to end it.