Senior health official says scrapping of Green Pass 'a risk'
A senior health official said Thursday that Israel's plan to scrap its Green Pass program from next week is a "risk", which he hopes will not "blow up in our faces". Health Minister Yuli Edelstein announced on Sunday that Israel will not extend most domestic COVID-19 restrictions past June 1 as infection rate remain low throughout the country, including the need to present vaccination certificate at entrances to some public facilities.www.ynetnews.com