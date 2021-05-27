Cancel
Public Health

Senior health official says scrapping of Green Pass 'a risk'

By Attila Somfalvi, Alexandra Lukash
YNET News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA senior health official said Thursday that Israel's plan to scrap its Green Pass program from next week is a "risk", which he hopes will not "blow up in our faces". Health Minister Yuli Edelstein announced on Sunday that Israel will not extend most domestic COVID-19 restrictions past June 1 as infection rate remain low throughout the country, including the need to present vaccination certificate at entrances to some public facilities.

