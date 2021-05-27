How to update MTG Arena

After months of anticipation, the Minecraft 1.17 Caves and Cliffs update has here. This is the update that players have been anticipating for months, and it is finally here. Players are looking forward to it because of all of the new features it will bring. In the Minecraft universe, this update will expose players to a slew of new monsters, biomes, blocks, and more! Axolotls, a whole new monster named the Guardian, new blocks like copper, deepslate, and dripleaf, new biomes to traverse, and new and better caverns will all be available to players.