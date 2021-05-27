Cancel
How to update MTG Arena

By Max Miceli
dotesports.com
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMTG Arena will typically automatically update whenever there’s a new patch, but sometimes players experience difficulties that prevent the game from doing so. Whenever a new patch goes live and you open Arena for the first time, you should see a pop-up in your application that begins to display where you are in the patch download process. This will indicate things are running appropriately, and you won’t need to do anything special to make sure that Arena updates.

