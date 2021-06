Sister Wives spoilers and updates reveals fans have seen Jen pop in almost every Friday on the reality TV star’s Fridays With Friends live podcast on Instagram. Jen is in fact Meri’s best friend and fans are enthusiastic to see the Sister Wives’ star show a different side of her than they’ve seen so far on the TLC show. Meri chatting with her friends brings out a comfortable, laughing and carefree side to her that fans immediately fell in love with, encouraging her to indulge in it more often.