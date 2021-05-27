Cancel
Turkish Airlines Touches Down Newark Liberty International Airport

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTurkish Airlines officially launched flights from Istanbul to Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR), its 10th US gateway. The first flight took off from Istanbul Airport (IST) on May 21, 2021, at 6:43 p.m. and arrived to Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) at 9:53 p.m., where arriving passengers were greeted with world-famous, Turkish baklava, a white tulip (a symbol and national flower of Turkey) and a red rose (to honor the Garden State).

