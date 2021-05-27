Trip Report: Flying On KLM’s E195-E2 From Amsterdam To Stockholm

Qatar Airways marks a significant milestone in the rebound of international leisure travel with the resumption of four weekly flights to the famed holiday destination of Phuket, Thailand, starting from July 1. In addition to its 12 weekly Bangkok flights, the airline will operate a total of 16 weekly flights to Thailand, providing seamless connectivity for its passengers travelling from Europe, the Middle East and the US. As Thailand reopens to holidaymakers from around the world, fully vaccinated travellers will soon be able to visit once again while also enjoying the award-winning hospitality and service available on Qatar Airways and at its hub, Hamad International Airport, the first and only 5-Star COVID-19 Safety Rated Airport in the Middle East. Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker said, “With the resumption of flights to Phuket, Qatar Airways marks a significant milestone in the recovery of international tourism. We are proud to have led the industry, setting the benchmark for safety, innovation and customer service throughout the pandemic.”