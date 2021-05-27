Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Fans Are Turned Off By How Amber Johnston Is Treating Her Children

Posted by 
TVShowsAce
TVShowsAce
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When 7 Little Johnstons Season 9 premiered on May 25, Amber Johnston immediately annoyed many TLC fans. Mainly, they bashed her because of the way she treats Anna. Actually, her snarkiness also upset her youngest son Alex. Strong reactions come as fans now feel what they suspected all along is true. Anna seems unfairly treated and her parents seem over-the-top controlling when it comes to her.

www.tvshowsace.com
TVShowsAce

TVShowsAce

Enid, OK
37K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

This is a reality TV news site full of the latest news, interview and spoilers.

 https://www.tvshowsace.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#College Kids#Tonight#Amber Presses Anna#Happy#Hassling Anna#Alex Strong Reactions#Snarkiness#Smh#Things
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Relationship AdvicePopculture

'Seeking Sister Wife': Sidian Shares Concerns About Potential Sister Wife Alexandra With Tosha in Exclusive Clip

Sidian and Tosha Jones' search to add another wife to their family may have hit a roadblock on Seeking Sister Wife. Sidian shares his concerns about courting potential sister wife Alexandra with Tosha in a PopCulture exclusive sneak peek of Monday's all-new episode of the TLC show, breaking down with his wife what he learned on the first date with Alexandra.
Family RelationshipsPopculture

'7 Little Johnstons' Stars Trent and Amber Address Misconceptions About Their Family Ahead of New Episodes (Exclusive)

For 7 Little Johnstons stars Amber and Trent Johnston, it isn't staying grounded that's a challenge as their TLC show prepares to return for more episodes on Tuesday, May 25 — it's being so vulnerable with millions of people. Amber and Trent opened up to PopCulture ahead of 7 Little Johnstons' return, clearing up some of the misconceptions people have about their family of seven after watching their reality show for so many years.
TV SeriesPopculture

'7 Little Johnstons': Amber and Anna Fight About Her Plans to Move out in Tense Exclusive Sneak Peek

Amber Johnston just can't seem to connect with her 21-year-old daughter Anna when it comes to her decision to leave home and move out, despite her mom's concerns about her lack of a full-time job. In a PopCulture exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday's all-new 7 Little Johnstons episode, a discussion about finances ends in tears and a walk-off as the two struggle to find common ground with Anna's decision.
Celebritiesrealitytitbit.com

Is Anna from 7 Little Johnstons still in college? Updates on TLC star!

Fans of TLC’s 7 Little Johnstons will be pleased that the family have a new series coming out on May 25th. So, is Anna still in college?. The reality TV stars, who are recognised as “the world’s largest known family of achondroplasia dwarfs”, involves Anna, who was adopted. Parents Trent...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Mail

Gabrielle Union, 48, reveals 'love of my life' high school prom date ghosted her in funny TikTok clip: 'Never seen nor heard from him since'

Gabrielle Union looked back on Friday at one of the great loves of her past. The 48-year-old actress took to TikTok to reminisce about her high school prom date. The beauty posted a clip of her posing in front of a photo of her teenage self from the event with 'went to Prom with the "love of my life"' written over it.
Musicloopnews.com

Shenseea celebrates Yeng Day, treats loyal fans

Shenseea celebrated Yeng Day to celebrate the anniversary of the release of ShenYeng Anthem. Jamaican dancehall star Shenseea celebrated her fans on Thursday, May 20 with her first Yeng Day. That day marked the anniversary of her song, ShenYeng Anthem, a female-empowerment record in which she urges women not to...
Atlanta, GAcreativeloafing.com

Brooke Alford

A North Carolina native raised and currently residing in the Atlanta, GA metropolitan area, Brooke Alford, The Artist of the Violin brings a deep, soulful sound with creative flow to the violin. Her captivating stage presence and musical vibrancy energizes any stage or record in which she plays. Performing is what Brooke likes to refer to as her “paradise”. In Brooke’s 13 year career span as an independent artist, she has released 4 CDs (Expressions LP, The Viosocalist EP, Closer Remixes EP, and My Christmas EP) and has had the opportunity to open for The Whispers, Mint Condition, Paul Taylor, Marion Meadows, Najee, Will Downing, India.Arie, Robin Thicke, Andra Day, and Marsha Ambrosius, just to name a few. Brooke has worked with Award-winning International Recording Artists such as Alex Bugnon, Frank McComb, Bob Baldwin, Marcus Anderson, Climate Change, and Chante Cann on stage and in the studio. Some of Brooke’s notable corporate clients include Mercedes-Benz, Coca-Cola, The Hotel at Avalon, AARP, Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line, Bud Light, and Taliah Waajid.
Books & Literaturethenerddaily.com

Author E. K. Johnston On Her Latest Novel ‘Aetherbound’

E. K. Johnston is the #1 New York Times bestselling author of several YA novels, including the L.A. Time Book Prize finalist The Story of Owen and Star Wars: Ahsoka. Her novel A Thousand Nights was shortlisted for the Governor General’s Award. The New York Times called The Story of Owen “a clever first step in the career of a novelist who, like her troubadour heroine, has many more songs to sing” and in its review of Exit, Pursued by a Bear, The Globe & Mail called Johnston “the Meryl Streep of YA,” with “limitless range.” E. K. Johnston lives in Stratford, Ontario.
Cell Phonestechviral.net

How to Turn Off Comments on Instagram Posts

Let’s admit; every social media platform is a double-edged sword. On the one hand, they are great for building followers. On the other hand, you might have to deal with haters leaving rude and offensive comments. To deal with such things, most social networking platform allows users to hide the...
GolfStatesville Record & Landmark

Goforth family tees off against cancer at Amber Davis Drive for a Cure

As Palmer Goforth tees off at Twin Oaks Golf Course on Saturday, you wouldn’t think he had been fighting cancer earlier this year. For the 7-year-old’s parents, they said it was a humbling experience to find themselves on the benefitting end of the Amber Davis Drive for a Cure after their son’s surprise diagnosis.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

How Debris Pulled Off That Shocking Reveal For Fringe Fans, According To Creator Joel Wyman

Warning: MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD for the Season 1 finale of Debris on NBC, called "Celestial Body." Debris debuted on NBC this year to bring back the kind of layered and mythology-heavy storytelling that arguably hadn't been present on network television since the end of Fringe back in 2013. And it's no coincidence that Debris has been able to pull off what Fringe did so well, as Debris creator Joel Wyman served as showrunner and executive producer on Fringe. In "Celestial Body," Debris delivered a shocker for Fringe fans when John Noble made a surprise appearance as Otto, and Wyman opened up about how it worked out and what it means for the future of the show.