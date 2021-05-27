Fans Are Turned Off By How Amber Johnston Is Treating Her Children

A North Carolina native raised and currently residing in the Atlanta, GA metropolitan area, Brooke Alford, The Artist of the Violin brings a deep, soulful sound with creative flow to the violin. Her captivating stage presence and musical vibrancy energizes any stage or record in which she plays. Performing is what Brooke likes to refer to as her “paradise”. In Brooke’s 13 year career span as an independent artist, she has released 4 CDs (Expressions LP, The Viosocalist EP, Closer Remixes EP, and My Christmas EP) and has had the opportunity to open for The Whispers, Mint Condition, Paul Taylor, Marion Meadows, Najee, Will Downing, India.Arie, Robin Thicke, Andra Day, and Marsha Ambrosius, just to name a few. Brooke has worked with Award-winning International Recording Artists such as Alex Bugnon, Frank McComb, Bob Baldwin, Marcus Anderson, Climate Change, and Chante Cann on stage and in the studio. Some of Brooke’s notable corporate clients include Mercedes-Benz, Coca-Cola, The Hotel at Avalon, AARP, Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line, Bud Light, and Taliah Waajid.