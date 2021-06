Many would agree that the golden years of rallying were during the ’90s and early ’00s, with drivers and cars pushing themselves to the limit with a healthy dose of competition added to the mix. The battle between the Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution and the Subaru Impreza was just hotting up. The names of Richard Burns, Tommi Mäkinen and Colin McRae would often swap around at the head of the championship standings, while fans would brace the elements to capture a glimpse of their heroes flashing by.