Verizon has formally asked the FCC to hurry up, please and thank you. "We respectfully request that the commission move expeditiously to approve the transaction so that value-conscious prepaid customers can enjoy the benefits that the combined Verizon and TracFone will deliver as soon as possible," Verizon wrote in a filing to the FCC, noting that it has submitted more than 20,000 pages of documents in support of its proposed $7 billion purchase of América Móvil's TracFone during the past eight months.