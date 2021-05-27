Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

Heritage First Headlines. We’re feeling some effect from all those unfilled jobs. 3 more COVID deaths in NW Georgia. Next round of graduations begins tonight at 7. Memorial Day remembrances set.

By hometownheadlines
hometownheadlines.com
 13 days ago

More signs of the tight labor market amid the latest unemployment rates for Northwest Georgia. The jobless rate across NW Georgia continued to plummet in April but employers are still scrambling to find seasonal, permanent workers. 3 more COVID deaths: 1 each in Bartow, Gordon, Chattooga; another ‘probable’ death in...

hometownheadlines.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bartow, GA
Local
Georgia Health
City
Boston, GA
State
Georgia State
City
Coosa, GA
Local
Georgia Coronavirus
City
Cartersville, GA
Local
Georgia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Freddie Freeman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Northwest Georgia#Memorial Day Weekend#West Florida#July#Heritage First Headlines#Covid#Community Watch#Tred Walk Talk#Dot#Salvation Army#Northside Swim Center#Exchange Club#Thestoragehound Com#Chick Fil A Sports Report#Rome Braves#Atlanta Falcons#Hometowntext#Heritage First Bank#Public Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Georgia StateWMAZ

Six Flags Over Georgia expands summer season to Labor Day

AUSTELL, Ga. — Six Flags Over Georgia will kick off its longest summer season in years starting Friday. Park officials said it will be open daily starting Friday, May 21 through Labor Day in September. Hurricane Harbor and Six Flags White Water will also open daily starting on Friday, May...
Georgia Statedailycitizen.news

Georgia reports 314 cases Monday

ATLANTA – Georgia saw an increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases Monday by 314 cases, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. The state department recorded 890,581 confirmed cases. The state has reported 17,804 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic, no change since the deaths reported the previous...
Georgia Statesaportareport.com

GSU to renovate two Bell buildings it once planned to demolish

Atlanta’s preservation successes are few and far between. So, we should celebrate when buildings once slated to be demolished will be preserved and put to a great use. Georgia State University recently announced plans to house the new headquarters of its National Institute for Student Success in the “Bell buildings” on Auburn Avenue on a block that’s become a hub for the university – thanks to the Robert W. Woodruff Foundation.