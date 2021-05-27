Heritage First Headlines. We’re feeling some effect from all those unfilled jobs. 3 more COVID deaths in NW Georgia. Next round of graduations begins tonight at 7. Memorial Day remembrances set.
More signs of the tight labor market amid the latest unemployment rates for Northwest Georgia. The jobless rate across NW Georgia continued to plummet in April but employers are still scrambling to find seasonal, permanent workers. 3 more COVID deaths: 1 each in Bartow, Gordon, Chattooga; another ‘probable’ death in...hometownheadlines.com