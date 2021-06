MT HOOD, Ore. — A climber on Mt. Hood fell nearly 500 feet near the Old Chute just after 9 a.m. on Sunday. Rescuers found him dead. The climber's name has not been released but he was described by the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) as a 63-year-old man. He was descending Mt. Hood with his son when he fell. Authorities said his son is from the area.