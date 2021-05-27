From Parks and Recreation: Northside Swim Center opens Monday (Memorial Day). Hours 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday; $5 per person (card only).

From Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation: The Northside Swim Center will open its gates to the public on Monday, May 31, Memorial Day. Pool hours are from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and admission is $5 per person. Children under the age of 12 must be accompanied by an adult. Because of a staffing shortage with lifeguards, the pool will only be allowed to hold a capacity of 120 people. We are working on trying to bolster our list of lifeguards but until we have enough trained and certified guards, the pool capacity will remain at that level. Once we have enough guards we will raise the capacity to the normal levels.