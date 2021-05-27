Cancel
Fairfield County, OH

Special Weather Statement issued for Fairfield, Hocking, Pickaway, Pike, Ross by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 05:41:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-27 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Fairfield; Hocking; Pickaway; Pike; Ross REDUCED VISIBILITIES THIS MORNING Patchy fog, which may be locally dense, will continue to reduce visibility to below one half to one quarter mile in places through early morning. Conditions will improve by mid morning. Exercise extra caution if traveling this morning and be prepared for rapidly changing visibilities.

alerts.weather.gov
