Special Weather Statement issued for Fairfield, Hocking, Pickaway, Pike, Ross by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 00:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-12 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay tuned to developments by listening to NOAA Weather Radio. For additional details on river forecasts, visit water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=iln Target Area: Pickaway The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers Scioto River at Circleville. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late Wednesday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Scioto River at Circleville. * Until Wednesday morning. * At 11:30 PM EDT Monday the stage was 16.1 feet. * Flood stage is 15.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.4 feet this morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Wednesday morning. * Impact...At 16.0 feet, Lowland flooding continues along the river and about one foot of water can be expected along portions of Island Road.