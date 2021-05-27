Cancel
Adair County, MO

Special Weather Statement issued for Adair, Chariton, Grundy, Linn, Livingston, Macon, Putnam by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 20:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 06:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Adair; Chariton; Grundy; Linn; Livingston; Macon; Putnam; Randolph; Saline; Sullivan SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CHARITON...NORTHERN RANDOLPH WESTERN ADAIR...LINN...SOUTHEASTERN GRUNDY...SOUTHEASTERN PUTNAM SULLIVAN...NORTH CENTRAL SALINE...MACON AND EASTERN LIVINGSTON COUNTIES UNTIL 615 AM CDT At 527 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles southwest of Galt to near Brunswick. Movement was northeast at 40 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Macon, Brookfield, Marceline, Milan, Salisbury, Brunswick, Bevier, Green City, Keytesville, Bucklin, Meadville, Novinger, Laclede, Callao, Cairo, Linneus, Greencastle, Wheeling, Browning and Galt.

alerts.weather.gov
