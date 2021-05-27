Special Weather Statement issued for Adair, Chariton, Grundy, Linn, Livingston, Macon, Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 05:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 03:34:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. Target Area: Cooper; Saline The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri Big Creek at Blairstown affecting Johnson MO, Cass and Henry Counties. Blackwater River near Blue Lick affecting Saline and Cooper Counties. Wakenda Creek at Carrollton affecting Carroll County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri Little Blue River near Lake City affecting Jackson County. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Thursday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Blackwater River near Blue Lick. * From late tonight to late Wednesday night. * At 6:45 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 13.2 feet. * Flood stage is 24.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tonight to a crest of 27.1 feet Tuesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Wednesday morning. * Impact...At 24.0 feet, Cropland and pastures along the river flood. * Impact...At 29.0 feet, Livestock in pastures along the river may be endangered. Extensive damage also occurs to cropland and pasture. Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed 1am 1am 1am Blackwater River Blue Lick 24.0 13.2 Sun 6pm 21.0 26.9 25.2