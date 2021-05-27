TRED Walk & Talk this Saturday includes River District revitalization. Floyd County to name new Pepperell principal. DOT stopping road projects during holiday. Salvation Army offering disaster response training.
The Floyd County Board of Education will have a called board meeting today at 6 p.m. prior to Coosa High School’s graduation ceremony at CHS in the girl’s track room adjacent to the concession stand at the football stadium. The board is going to vote on one personnel recommendation which will be the new principal at Pepperell High School and then they will adjourn. No other action will be taken.hometownheadlines.com