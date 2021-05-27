Cancel
Floyd County, GA

TRED Walk & Talk this Saturday includes River District revitalization. Floyd County to name new Pepperell principal. DOT stopping road projects during holiday. Salvation Army offering disaster response training.

Cover picture for the articleThe Floyd County Board of Education will have a called board meeting today at 6 p.m. prior to Coosa High School’s graduation ceremony at CHS in the girl’s track room adjacent to the concession stand at the football stadium. The board is going to vote on one personnel recommendation which will be the new principal at Pepperell High School and then they will adjourn. No other action will be taken.

Floyd County, GAhometownheadlines.com

Buzz: Resources and Opportunity for Minority Engagement (ROME) Business Conference set for June 11 at Lovejoy Baptist Church. Special Housing Committee meets Monday. Floyd Board of Education’s first budget hearing is Monday.

Next Special Committee on Housing meeting set for 4:30 p.m. Monday. in Rome City Hall’s Sam King Room. The agenda includes:. Floyd County Board of Education sets next meetings: The next board meeting is Monday with caucus at 5 p.m. and the board meeting is at 6 p.m. The first budget public hearing will be at 4:30 p.m. prior to caucus. Here is a list of the school system’s other budget hearings:
Georgia Statehometownheadlines.com

Most of NW Georgia still below 25% when it comes to being fully vaccinated. State at 23%, Floyd at 25%, Bartow at 20%. Where to get shots for those 12 and older.

Northwest Georgians are in no hurry to become fully vaccinated. Just 3,400 more people were deemed fully vaccinated for the week ending May 15 vs. May 9. In all, 72,159 people in our five counties have completed the process. The percentages per county remain low with only Floyd above the state average of 23% (3.1 million people). There has been little if any public appeal from local governments urging vaccination and a recent clinic included an enticement of a TV giveaway as well as free hot dogs and hamburgers.
Bartow, GAhometownheadlines.com

Heritage First Headlines. Bids sought for part of next phase of Mount Berry Trail. Third COVID death this week in Bartow. Floyd’s economic impact: nearly $1 billion. Gas: Kemp extends state emergency a week. Graduation updates. Huge sports report.

Mount Berry Trail update: Bids sought for $500,000 to $750,000 bridge over Big Dry Creek, which would extend the path to the Armuchee Connector. Bartow posts third COVID death this week. 24 virus patients in Floyd, Redmond as week ends. NAACP, Redmond host vaccine clinic Saturday. Campus updates. Video update from Dr. Gary Voccio.
Floyd County, GAhometownheadlines.com

Bartow posts third COVID death this week. 24 virus patients in Floyd, Redmond as week ends. NAACP, Redmond host vaccine clinic today. Campus updates. Video update from Dr. Gary Voccio.

Rome City Schools is partnering with Floyd Medical Center to offer a voluntary COVID 19 vaccination event to all Rome City Schools parents and students 12 years of age and older. https://tinyurl.com/hurrtb6p. May 19: Floyd County Schools second-dose updates: “If you received the first dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine...
Floyd County, GAhometownheadlines.com

Business: Hard Time Products, The Burkhalter Firm attorneys at law showcase stunning offices in a revitalized building in Broad Street’s 300 block.

For more than three decades, Tim Burkhalter crafted a career of keeping those who needed to be confined behind bars. Just five months into his retirement as Floyd County sheriff, he’s again knee-deep in dealing with jails and incarcerations. Those familiar suspect mug shots still surround him — some local, some fallen stars. They’re pictures on the walls.
Floyd County, GAhometownheadlines.com

Floyd posts third COVID death in as many days. 26 virus patients in Floyd, Redmond on Thursday. CDC: No masks needed if you’re fully vaccinated. Updates on vaccine shots for those 12 and older; community clinic Saturday.

From the CDC: No masks needed if you’re fully vaccinated. Thursday’s post reads … “If you are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, you can resume activities that you did before the pandemic without wearing a mask or staying 6 feet apart, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, including local business and workplace guidance.
Floyd County, GAhometownheadlines.com

Rough COVID report: 2 more die in Bartow; one each in Floyd, Gordon. 25 virus patients in Floyd, Redmond on Wednesday, up 3. Updates on vaccine shots for those 12 and older.

Rome City Schools is partnering with Floyd Medical Center to offer a voluntary COVID 19 vaccination event to all Rome City Schools parents and students 12 years of age and older. See above for details. May 19: Floyd County Schools second-dose updates: “If you received the first dose of the...
Floyd County, GAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

AdventHealth signs $650 million agreement to buy Redmond Regional Medical Center

AdventHealth has signed a definitive agreement to purchase Redmond Regional Medical Center from HCA Healthcare. The $635 million agreement includes the 230-bed facility as well as the hospital’s related businesses, physician clinic operations, outpatient services and all issued and outstanding equity interests. The transaction is anticipated to be complete by...
Floyd County, GAMarietta Daily Journal

Intersection named for local World War I vet, Carl Evans

The intersection of Preacher Smith Road and Rockmart Highway is now officially known as the Carl Evans Memorial Intersection. Members of the local legislative delegation met with Floyd County leaders and the Evans family Thursday morning for a brief dedication ceremony at Midway Elementary School. Carl Evans served largely in...
Floyd County, GAhometownheadlines.com

Floyd County Police: Aggressive driving, distracted driving, impaired driving key factors in now 13 fatalities on Rome/Floyd roads so far this year. With video.

A second video, from FCPD, appears below as well if some can’t hear the above. The Floyd County Police Department held a news briefing Tuesday afternoon to address this year’s increase in serious injury crashes and fatalities. Led by Sgt. Chris Fincher, the agency charted accidents so far this year, including three primary causes. Those accidents have claimed 13 lives to date. Those causes: