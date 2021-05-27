Cancel
Expert View: Colleges could be prime targets for cyber-attacks this fall

By Hilary Burns
Portland Business Journal
Portland Business Journal
 23 days ago
After the Covid-19 pandemic added financial and logistical pressures to the higher-ed sector all year, colleges could make for vulnerable targets, according to Rob Belk, cybersecurity leader for higher education at Ernst & Young.

