'We need to know:' Family of Lumberton man killed by deputies want involved officers names

By Julia Varnier
wpde.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Attorneys held a press conference on Thursday demanding answers in the "tragic and unjustified" death of Matthew Oxendine. Attorney Bakari Sellers, Attorney Chance Lynch and Attorney Chantel Cherry-Lassiter were joined by family members including a witness to the events that evening. During the press conference,...

wpde.com
