New York Mets at St. Louis Cardinals: The game could be delayed to start but should have no problem playing through in its entirety. Jacob deGrom, NYM (DK $11,100) With the weather not being much of a concern once the game starts, it's nearly impossible not to give deGrom a hard look and even lock him in. No pitcher in baseball has been as dominant as deGrom has been since the beginning of last season. Despite not receiving much run support throughout and especially this season, deGrom has paid off time and time again. The Met ace has recorded no fewer than 24.5 DK points in any start this season (which was his first start where he was pulled after 77 pitches).