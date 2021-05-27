Memorial Day weekend: Exchange Club plans 3-day observance at Coosa Valley Fairgrounds. Summerville Remembrance salutes ‘the American Doughboy’ on Saturday; Shannon service as well.
Saturday-Monday: One of the largest Memorial Day observances will be presented this coming weekend by the Exchange Club of Rome at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds. The display, open free to the public, will be on display on Saturday and Sunday (May 29-30) from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. and will trace history through historical weaponry, service uniforms, flags, and other objects and displays.hometownheadlines.com