How remote work helped us improve collaboration: 4 lessons

We all know the phrase, “it takes a village to raise a child.” This concept is also true for labs. The science practiced in most labs is too diverse, too complex, and too detailed to be fully mastered by individuals. It takes a team to really deliver high-quality technical work. For that team to really deliver, each member needs to access the knowledge and experience from the rest of the team members. The key skill to access this knowledge is the willingness to ask for help. Some people think that asking for help is a sign of weakness, but as Wayne Baker shared in his recent book, All You Have to Do is Ask, asking for help is really a sign of strength and confidence, and is a key skill to help employees succeed. Here are three tips that will help you improve the sharing of knowledge in your lab through effective questions and requests for help.