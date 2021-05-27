Cancel
Video Shows Delivery Man Bashed In Head With Traffic Divider In Unprovoked Attack

By Dane Enerio
International Business Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man approached a 47-year-old food delivery worker with a traffic divider and struck him on the head in Manhattan last Thursday. The victim said the assailant laughed as he attempted to flee the scene of the attack. Police are offering a reward of up to $3,500 for information that...

www.ibtimes.com
