Sixteen businesses added to Entertainment District signs

The road construction crews that have turned Highway 5 into a traffic snarl around Mountain Home will eventually be moving north and south out of town in the coming weeks. The two Arkansas Department of Transportation projects currently under way in Mountain Home include plans to resurface Highway 5 North from Mountain Home to the Missouri state line and to resurface Highway 5 South to the Izard County line. Both projects are currently working their ways out of Mountain Home and are expected to be completed later this year.