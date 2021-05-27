Sixteen businesses added to Entertainment District signs
Updated signs detailing the Mountain Home Entertainment District now bear the names of 45 businesses, an increase of 16 businesses compared to the inaugural signs installed last May.The signs can be found at the four corners of the Baxter County Courthouse square and at the four corners of the district, which runs from Hickory Street east to South Church Street and from 5th Street south to 8th Street. The district also includes part of South Main Street.www.ktlo.com