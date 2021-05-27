Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baxter County, AR

Sixteen businesses added to Entertainment District signs

By Scott Liles
KTLO
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpdated signs detailing the Mountain Home Entertainment District now bear the names of 45 businesses, an increase of 16 businesses compared to the inaugural signs installed last May.The signs can be found at the four corners of the Baxter County Courthouse square and at the four corners of the district, which runs from Hickory Street east to South Church Street and from 5th Street south to 8th Street. The district also includes part of South Main Street.

www.ktlo.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mountain Home, AR
Government
Mountain Home, AR
Business
Local
Arkansas Business
Baxter County, AR
Government
Local
Arkansas Government
County
Baxter County, AR
City
Mountain Home, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Entertainment#Street Signs#Main Street#Downtown Businesses#Patrons#South Church Street#Hickory Street#Square#Updated Signs#8th Street#Beer#July#Listings#Walking
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
Mountain Home, ARKTLO

Mountain Home issues 11 building permits in April

Building permits issued in Mountain Home for April reflect $500,000 in construction value, a decline of roughly $900,000 compared to the permits issued for March. The city issued a single permit for residential construction in March, leading to the month’s deflated construction values compared to recent months, which saw more than a dozen permits issued for single- and multi-family residential construction.
Mountain Home, ARKTLO

MH Planning Commission meets Monday

The Mountain Home Planning Commission will hold a specially called meeting Monday at 11 a.m. at City Hall. New business of the meeting’s agenda is an approval of a re-plat of Cobblestone Ridge units 6-10. That property is owned by Jeffery Magness of M. Properties and Ben Strider of Strider Consulting will make a presentation about the re-plat to the commission.
Baxter County, ARKTLO

Area unemployment numbers see big improvements in latest reports

Unemployment numbers in the Twin Lakes Area are much improved in the latest reports from the Arkansas Department of Workforce Services and the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development. The numbers, which are for the month of March, show every county in the area had sizable drops in the number of unemployed residents.
Arkansas Statenwaonline.com

New program eases Arkansas tenants' path to rental aid

More Arkansans will be eligible for rental assistance payments under a new state-run program with higher income limits and simpler documentation requirements, officials said. Applications are available beginning today. A federal moratorium on evictions, enacted during the covid-19 pandemic, is scheduled to end June 30. A higher income limit for...
Fulton County, ARKTLO

Area home sales ahead of last year’s pace

Home sales in the Twin Lakes Area continue to increase and are ahead of last year’s record setting levels. So far in 2021, 216 homes have been sold in Baxter and Marion Counties, ahead of last year’s pace which was 211 homes through the first three months of the year. There were 1,276 homes sold in 2020 in Baxter and Marion Counties, the most ever for the North Central Board of Realtors.
Baxter County, ARKTLO

The better way to throw away!

S2S Recycling & Trash is the only local trash service that:. • Collects trash AND recycling to county customers, curbside!. • Provides glass and electronic recycling curbside!. • Offers a Free app to help you decide what can and cannot be recycled. At S2S, they try to create more than...
Baxter County, ARKTLO

Walkers named Baxter County Farm Family of the Year

Cody and Hannah Walker of Henderson have been named as the 2021 Baxter County Farm Family of the Year, the Arkansas Farm Bureau has announced. The Walkers — along with their children, 4-year-old Claire and 2-year-old Charlie — will be recognized as the Farm Family of the Year this fall at the annual Baxter County Farm Bureau convention.
Norfork, ARPosted by
Norfork Updates

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Norfork

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Norfork: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Earn 50 CPM in First 6 Months + Great Benefits; 2. Intensive Care Unit (ICU) Travel Nurse RN - $80.53/Hour $2899/Weekly; 3. URGENT NEED | WORK FROM HOME | INSURANCE SALES REP; 4. Maintenance Technician; 5. General Labor - Fiberglass Manufacturer; 6. Associate Veterinarian; 7. CDL Truck Driver - Average $215,000/Year - $7,500 Sign-On + No-Touch; 8. Medical ICU (MICU) Travel Nurse RN - $3060 per week in AR; 9. AR - ICU RN - Day Shift - $76.43 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**; 10. Travel Nurse - RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $2937.6 / Week;
Mountain Home, ARKTLO

ARDOT projects target Mountain Home’s Highway 5

The road construction crews that have turned Highway 5 into a traffic snarl around Mountain Home will eventually be moving north and south out of town in the coming weeks. The two Arkansas Department of Transportation projects currently under way in Mountain Home include plans to resurface Highway 5 North from Mountain Home to the Missouri state line and to resurface Highway 5 South to the Izard County line. Both projects are currently working their ways out of Mountain Home and are expected to be completed later this year.
Mountain Home, ARKTLO

Cool Cash offer going on now!

Spring Planned Maintenance and Cool Cash Rebates going on NOW!. Planned maintenance customers enjoy two system checks and cleanings per year, a free service call each year and 10% off parts. Upgrade to a new Carrier system and save even more!. Up to 36 months same-as-cash financing available with approved...
Mountain Home, ARKTLO

Edens Turf – Excelling in Lawn Care

Weed Control – Fertilization – Pest Control – Fungicide Applications – Landscaping – Lawn Installation and more!. If your lawn struggles with weed issues, a professional program. to help does NOT have to be too much!. Edens Turf offers programs as low as $40 per month. Right now is the...
Mountain Home, ARKTLO

Council to hear plan to spur residential development

NEWS 5-5-21 Council to hear plan to spur residential development SL. A plan for the City of Mountain Home to offer cash back for building single-family residential housing inside the city will be discussed Thursday night by the Mountain Home City Council. The Council will meet at 6 p.m. at City Hall.
Baxter County, ARKTLO

BC Airport Commission to meet

A regular meeting of the Baxter County Airport Commission is scheduled for tonight at 6 in the Airport Terminal Building. Agenda items will include replacement of recent vacancies on the commission, initiation of three new state-funded grant projects, update of the AIP funded perimeter fence project and schedule, as well as long term planning for the Airport Master Plan implementation. The airport administrator will also hold a briefing on the budget, ongoing personnel and maintenance issues, hangar occupancy status, and CRSSA grant approval.
Mountain Home, ARKTLO

Arvest Foundation supports MH Chamber

President and CEO of Mountain Home Chamber of Commerce Danielle Pugsley (right) receives $10,000 check from Sally Gilbert, community president in Arvest Mountain Home, on behalf of the Arvest Foundation. $10,000 Arvest Foundation grant to benefit Mountain Home Chamber. The North Central Arkansas Chamber Foundation will be able to make...
Baxter County, ARKTLO

Quorum Court raises inventory limit

The Baxter County Quorum Court has raised the county’s minimum expense threshold to inventory items. Previously, any item purchased by the county costing $1,000 or more required that item be catalogued and maintained in inventory. Now, only items costing $5,000 or more must be tracked through the county’s inventory process.
Mountain Home, ARKTLO

MH Mayor: City nearing 13,000 in population

While official numbers are several months away, Mountain Home Mayor Hillrey Adams has learned preliminary numbers show the city has grow at 2.59% in the past 10 years. Adams discussed the 2020 Census results with KTLO’s Bob Knight during an appearance Wednesday and announced the figures. Listen:. Census numbers are...
Mountain Home, ARKTLO

F&M Bank supports BRMC Foundation

Farmers and Merchants Bank Marketing & Community Relations Administrator Amber Henry (from left), Human Resource Employee Experience Manager Shonda Litty, and VP, Loan Officer Zack Lashley present Baxter Regional Medical Center with a check for $5,000 on April 29, 2021. Representing the BRMC Foundation are Diahanne VanGulick, Coordinator, Mruk Family Education Center on Aging, Melissa Hudson, Coordinator, Peitz Cancer Support House, Cindy Costa, Director of Development, Baxter Regional Hospital Foundation, Stefany Isham, Coordinator, Schliemann Center for Women’s Health Education and Jodi Bodenhamer, Coordinator, Reppell Diabetes Learning Center.