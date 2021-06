These Are The First Images From China’s Zhurong Mars Rover. The Zhurong rover has now sent back its first images of the surface of Mars – the first images of the Red Planet taken by a non-NASA mission. Named after a Chinese god of fire, the rover is equipped with a plethora of equipment to study its surroundings. The Chinese National Space Administration (CNSA) landed the rover in Utopia Planitia on May 15, making China the second country to successfully land a rover on Mars.