Don’t be shocked if you see pointy objects
Have you had trouble trying to open anything lately?. Armed with sharp knives, scissors and other assorted pointy (and potentially lethal) objects, I am ready to rumble with any packaged item that comes my way. Yet, I usually have to ask for the assistance of my husband, Doug. From opening bottles of iced tea to a new container of yogurt, the consumer better be physically fit to get through the tight layers of plastic, cemented bottle tops, steel-like cardboard and other major obstacles. Why is everything so difficult?www.peoriatimes.com