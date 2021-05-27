Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Phoenix, AZ

Don’t be shocked if you see pointy objects

By Judy Bluhm, Peoria Times Columnist
peoriatimes.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHave you had trouble trying to open anything lately?. Armed with sharp knives, scissors and other assorted pointy (and potentially lethal) objects, I am ready to rumble with any packaged item that comes my way. Yet, I usually have to ask for the assistance of my husband, Doug. From opening bottles of iced tea to a new container of yogurt, the consumer better be physically fit to get through the tight layers of plastic, cemented bottle tops, steel-like cardboard and other major obstacles. Why is everything so difficult?

www.peoriatimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Health
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pointy#Elderly People#Open My Heart#Plastic Bottles#Cardboard#Water Bottles#Objects#Plastic Rings#Scissors#Sharp Knives#Wire Cutters#Things#Cemented Bottle Tops#Arthritic Hands#Olive Jars#Pill#Weights#Cheese#Sledgehammers#Over The Counter Aspirin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Related
HealthDaily News-Record

Don't Let Worry Consume You

“Many of us have never learned to live and stay inside the grace of our own day,” writes Wm. Paul Young in a recent blog. The grace of our own day. I like that. We can take on the fears that the news and social media attempt to instill in us, or not. It’s our choice.
Kidspsychologytoday.com

Monkey See, Monkey (Doesn't Always) Do

Children frequently engage in overimitation. But children also are sometimes rational, selective imitators. Whether or not children copy a model's inefficient actions depends on a number of circumstantial factors. When I was in graduate school, I became fascinated by the work of Dr. Andrew Meltzoff, who revealed that infants will...
lumberjocks.com

Sewing Cabinet

Well thats definitely grown up and very beautiful.i think she’ll be quite happy with that. -- working with my hands is a joy,it gives me a sense of fulfillment,somthing so many seek and so few find.-SAM MALOOF. very nice Sewing Cabinet, great workmanship. I see the front framed panels appear...
LifestyleEastern New Mexico News

Be grateful for all you have and don't waste it

I never crack open a raw egg without thinking of an old family friend named Mrs. Klein. Mrs. Klein was the mother of one of my mother’s best childhood pals in the 1930s and early 1940s in Cleveland. Improbably for two big-city girls, my mother and her friend ended up...
Home & Gardenhomedit.com

Make Sure You Use the Best Spray Paint for Metal When Your Revamp Old Furniture

People use spray paint on items for a variety of reasons. But today we will be talking about metal specifically because it’s one of the most common components that usually get spray painted on. Whether you want to refresh your metal furniture, fix that scratch on your car or even just seal your grill against rust, you’ll want to choose the right spray paint that can suit your needs.
Home & GardenDomaine

20 Genius Cleaning Tips to Make Your Home Sparkle and Shine

Maybe you took home economics at school and learned how to clean a kitchen up to code at work. Apart from that, learning how to clean is a lifelong study full of patchwork lessons. We pick up tips from loved ones, TikToks, and articles—and there's always a sneaking suspicion that you're overlooking an easier way.
Interior Designava360.com

AWESOME RECYCLING IDEAS FOR YOUR HOME DECOR

Hey fellows! Are ready to see these creative recycling ideas that will make your home cozier? In this video, we will show you lots of egg shells and egg trays DIY ideas so don't forget to go shopping and buy yourself at least a dozen eggs ???? You'll learn how to create a chair using egg trays which is actually a super simple DIY that anyone can do! All you need is to get 14-20 egg trays (the number depends on your height of course) and put them on top of each other!
DesignPosted by
ARTnews

The Best Palette Knife Sets for All Your Painting Needs

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Essential to any oil or acrylic painter’s practice is a great palette knife or painting knife. With such tools, artists can combine colors and materials in the process of creating their works. Though originally intended for mixing media, palette knives can also be used to apply paint to canvas, with different sizes and shapes producing different effects. Even watercolorists can use them to scratch into a work. Note that a painting knife, often with a curved neck or handle to keep the artist’s hands away from the painted surface, is technically a different tool and may be best suited for applying pigment to canvas, but painting and palette knives—both the tools and their names—are often used interchangeably. The blades’ edges can be blunt or sharp, allowing a wide range of strokes, textures, and gradations. A good set of palette knives can open up a whole new world of formal experimentation for any painter, regardless of the medium. Read on to find out which sets we like best.
PetsThe Conscious Cat

Cat Ladder Review: Handcrafted Made to Order Cat Furniture

There’s no question that cats love to climb. Vertical space in the form of cat trees and cat shelves is critical to providing an enriched environment for indoor cats. The Cat Ladder addresses this need in a way that’s creative, functional, and beautiful – and most of all, it lends itself to endless possibilities in any home of any size.
Home & Gardengathered.how

How to make a terrarium

Terrariums are all the rage right now and are ideal for the home office – easy to make, easy to care for and easy to carry around should you wish to move them. They make great gifts for people who are less than green-fingered, as they really don’t need much looking after.
GardeningFarm and Dairy

How to avoid common problems growing vegetables in containers

Sometimes you just don’t have the resources to grow vegetables in a traditional garden. A lack of time or space or poor soil conditions can make container gardening a more realistic option. And there are some benefits to container gardening — you can control the soil conditions, the sun exposure and watering regimen completely.
Gardeninghoumatimes.com

Succulent savvy!

Cacti and succulents have become the trendy houseplant for urban gardeners and new growers in smaller living spaces looking to add more plants to their homes. These popular plants are an excellent addition to any space. Succulents are plants that can store water in their leaves and stems, allowing them...
Petsepcan.com

Back home on the range

So, today we have some green in our field grass and weeds. Thank you, rain. Old Man did start to try to install a sprinkler system; his ability to do work like digging and that sort of thing is very limited due to his spinal column injuries and consequential disability - hence him being here in my way all the time. The fact that he is trying is great; it will take time to do, and then we can put in the patio and grass. I cannot wait to have a nice grassy yard. I mean, if I invite you over for a BBQ, it's not a back yard BBQ, It's a back dirt BBQ at this point because we have no "yard" – though it is currently fenced in and ready.
Interior Designlushome.com

20 Modern Interior Design Color Schemes Blending Comfort into Rooms

Interior color trends for 2022 include warm hues that combine with a touch of vibrant color. Here is the Lushome collection of modern designs demonstrating beautiful, comforting color schemes that feature current colors. No matter what will happen in the future, when the pandemic time is over, warm hues spiced up with cool accents create beautiful, optimistic, and universally appealing interior color schemes for home decorating.
Home & Gardenlushome.com

Front Door Steps, 30 Ideas for Decorating with Flowers

Front door decoration with flowers is natural, inexpensive, and beautiful. A front door is the first thing guests see when they come to your home. It is the first thing that can say Welcome to the owners also. Front door decoration is something nice to have. Decorating with flowers is one way to create a warm welcome and show your good taste and style.
GardeningWJR

The Inside Outside Guys: Maintaining Your Lawn

Spring is well upon us as trees, flowers and grasses have all awakened and begun to flourish. The Guys are still getting a lot of questions regarding grass lawns. Perhaps the answer for all of those with brown thumbs is to “fardscape” like you might in Arizona, Nevada or other dry regions.
Home & GardenApartment Therapy

These Colorful Crates Saved My Kitchen From Disarray

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. You don’t know how much you need drawers until you don’t have them. When I moved into my 100-year-old Chicago apartment, I didn’t quite notice that my new kitchen had only one — one! — drawer.
AgriculturePosted by
WGN TV

How to grow tomatoes

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Budding gardeners looking to grow their own vegetables often opt for tomatoes as their first experience growing produce. Because they grow quickly, you can grow tomatoes from seed to harvest in less than three months. What’s more, homegrown tomatoes are usually tastier than the watery tomatoes found in your average grocery store.