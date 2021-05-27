Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brown County, TX

Tonight’s Animal Center Board Meeting Now Open to the Public

By rwturner
koxe.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Corinne T. Smith Animal Center Board of Directors sent the following to BrownwoodNews.com Wednesday afternoon regarding Thursday’s board meeting:. After careful consideration, the Corinne T. Smith Animal Center Board has decided to hold their meeting on May 27, 2021 as an OPEN MEETING. This Board has always been dedicated to operating in a transparent manner in an effort to garner public trust and involvement. The Shelter is not required to hold open meetings but has chosen to do so.

www.koxe.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Brown County, TX
City
Center, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
Local
Texas Government
Brown County, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Members#Business Center#Public Comment#Public Trust#Tonight#Shelter#The Board Of Directors#Open Meetings#Public Concerns#Closed Meetings#Dear Residents#Construction#President#Questions#Patient#Transparent#Critical Decisions#Environment#Careful Consideration
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Animals
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Pets
Related
Brown County, TXbrownwoodnews.com

Tire recycling event at Heartland Mall May 22

On Saturday, May 22 all of Brown County is invited to the City of Early’s tire recycling event at the Heartland Mall from 9 a.m. to noon or until trailer is full. Bring your old worn-out Tires and get rid of them for free. We can take tires not on rims from 24” and smaller, please no tractor tires or semi truck tires. We encourage everyone to look around your property and your neighbor’s property and clean up any tires that might be just laying around. We look forward to seeing you there.
Early, TXkoxe.com

Tire Recycling Event Saturday in Early

Saturday, May 22nd, ALL of Brown County is invited to the City of Early’s tire recycling event at the Heartland Mall from 9 am to 12 pm or until trailer is full. Bring your old worn-out tires and get rid of them for FREE. According to those organizing the event,...
Brown County, TXkoxe.com

Weekly Covid Report Issued by Health Department

The Brownwood/Brown County Health Department received 13 positive COVID-19 test results. Of the 13 positives, 4 were PCR, and 9 were antigen. There are currently none hospitalized in Brown County for COVID-19. COVID-19 Vaccinations:. Brown County currently reports:. People with at least one dose – 10,394. People fully vaccinated –...
Brown County, TXkoxe.com

Judge Lilly a Finalist for Chief of Police Job in Ruidoso

Brown County Judge Paul Lilly is listed as a finalist among six other candidates for Chief of Police in Ruidoso, New Mexico. There was a meet and greet with each candidate held Thursday night, May 13, at 6:00 pm at the Ruidoso Convention Center. In a post on the Village...
Brown County, TXbrownwoodnews.com

Brown Co. Museum of History Announces Great Sneak Peek

The “Great Sneak Peek” advance opening will unveil brand-new exhibits and a revitalized interior at the Brown County Museum of History on Saturday, May 22nd. Visitors will be the first to see new exhibits and displays, and enjoy free refreshments, a self-guided tour of the Old Jail, and be entertained by “Living Statues’– costumed actors presenting famous historical people from Brown County.
Brown County, TXbrownwood.tx.us

News Flash

The Brownwood/Brown County Health Department received 13 positive COVID-19 test results. Of the 13 positives, 4 were PCR, and 9 were antigen. There are currently none hospitalized in Brown County for COVID-19. COVID-19 Vaccinations:. Brown County currently reports:. People with at least one dose – 10,394. People fully vaccinated –...
Brown County, TXbrownwoodnews.com

Brown County 4-H News – May 14

May 31 – Extension Office Closed for Memorial Day. June 7-11 – State 4-H Roundup College Station, Tx. 8 – Recordbooks Due for County Review and Categories. 15 – Deadline to RSVP for Junior/Intermediate Fashion Show. 15 – D-7 4-H Horse Show, San Angelo, Texas. 23 – 25 – D-7...
Texas Statebrownwoodtx.com

Brownwood library receives CARES grant for technology

Brownwood Public Library was recently awarded a CARES grant, made possible through funding to Institute of Museum and Library Services as administered by the Texas State Library and Archives Commission. The library said in a press release:. The grant allows the library to support the Brown County community as we...
Brown County, TXbrownwoodnews.com

Commissioners Appoint Ted Perez to JP of Pct. 4

Brown County Commissioners voted Monday morning to appoint Ted Perez as the new Justice of the Peace for Precinct 4. The vote was 5-0. Precinct 4 Commissioner, Larry Traweek, said there were five applicants for the JP position, each very good. Traweek, County Attorney Shane Britton and JP Doug Hurt served on a committee to review the applicants.
Brown County, TXktxs.com

Brown County will not have a solar farm

BROWN COUNTY, Texas — Brown County Commissioners voted 3-2 Monday against creating a reinvestment zone. This means they could not approve a a tax abatement agreement with IP Radian for a proposed solar farm project near Brookesmith. A consultant said the proposed solar farm would have been about 2,500 acres...
Brown County, TXSan Angelo LIVE!

Brown County Commissioners Vote Down Plans for Solar Farm

BROWNWOOD, TX – After a close vote, the Brown County Commissioners Court voted against a plan for a massive solar farm in the county. The commissioners voted 3-2 to specifically against creating a reinvestment zone that would allow IP Radian a tax abatement agreement for a solar farm project near Brookesmith.
Brown County, TXtribuneledgernews.com

Commissioners court vote kills solar farm tax abatement

May 11—A months-long debate over a tax abatement for the IP Radian solar farm project came to a swift end Monday when commissioners court members declined to create a reinvestment zone — a necessary step before granting an abatement. The court took the 3-2 vote against creating a reinvestment zone...
Brown County, TXbrownwoodnews.com

Lilly announces May 10 county commissioners meeting will be held at Adams Street Community Center

Brown County Judge Paul Lilly issued the following press release regarding Monday’s County Commissioners meeting, which will be held at the Adams Street Community Center:. We will be holding the Mondays Commissioners meeting at the Adams St. At 9 a.m., in anticipation of a crowd of around 100 or more. We will have a second public hearing on the controversial tax abatement issue. Please announce and encourage everyone who wants to speak, to attend.
Brown County, TXbrownwoodnews.com

20 positive COVID results, one death reported this week

The Brownwood/Brown County Health Department received 20 positive COVID-19 test results. Of the 20 positives, 11 were PCR, and 9 were antigen. There are currently two hospitalized in Brown County for COVID-19. One death was reported this week, a female in her 50’s, not a resident of a nursing facility.
Brown County, TXkoxe.com

20 Positive Cases, 1 Death in Brown Co. Covid Report

The Brownwood/Brown County Health Department received 20 positive COVID-19 test results. Of the 20 positives, 11 were PCR, and 9 were antigen. There are currently two hospitalized in Brown County for COVID-19. One death was reported this week, a female in her 50’s, not a resident of a nursing facility.