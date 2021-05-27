Cancel
Cedartown, GA

Obituaries: Mrs. Rena Bell Brock Nichols.

By hometownheadlines
hometownheadlines.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMrs. Rena Bell Brock Nichols, age 87, of Cedartown, passed away on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at a local hospital. Mrs. Nichols was born in Rome, Georgia on April 15, 1934, daughter of the late Eddie Lee Brock and the late Vivian Inez Hardy Brock. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Donald Eugene Nichols, Sr. Prior to retirement, Mrs. Nichols worked for Arrow Shirt Company in Cedartown for 27 years. She was of the Baptist faith.

hometownheadlines.com
