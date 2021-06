AUSTIN — The mad scramble during the final weeks of the Texas legislative session can be torturous, but that’s how most Texans who are paying attention like it. The 140-day dash is a unique part of Lone Star history, with Texans opting for lawmakers to gather once every two years in Austin to conduct their business. The only requirement for these part-time legislators is to approve a state budget. The rest of the action is left to necessity and politics.