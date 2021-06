Imagine your favorite slasher-horror icons of the eighties having to go live their days out on the most shit hole of settings…planet Earth, as punishment. Yep, that’s the basic premise of Nick Damage’s new adult animated horror comedy Family Splatters which is slated for premiere sometime this Summer. The series sees Satan punishing paradoxical characters inspired by Freddy Krueger, Jason Voorhees, and more, by sending them to 2020 Earth, which if you recall, was an awful time to be alive. Here’s a teaser trailer with a synopsis and keep track of this one over here where you can even get merch inspired by some of the characters.