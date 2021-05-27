Cancel
Suffolk County, NY

A discussion about Suffolk’s wastewater treatment systems

By Linda Leuzzi
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2017, New York State announced a $75 million septic system fund to assist homeowners with the costs to replace aging septic systems allotted over five years; Suffolk County got $10 million of the award. Deputy County Executive Peter Scully gave those statistics and other details at a recent Sayville Rotary Club meeting about the county’s program to clean up coastal waters by replacing cesspools with approved wastewater treatment systems.

