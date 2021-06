When thinking of classic Tim McGraw songs, it's impossible to forget his 1999 hit "Something Like That" from his album, A Place In The Sun. This single, which some call the "BBQ Stain Song," brought McGraw into the new millennium with a song that has since become one of his greatest hits and an iconic one in country music. "Something Like That" is a nostalgic tune about the unforgettable moments one has with their first love. This particular love story finds McGraw reminiscing on his 17-year-old self, who saw his love interest for the first time in the ticket line at the county fair on labor day weekend. After describing the setting of their meeting in the first verse, McGraw launches into the famous chorus, which describes their whirlwind romance with relatable visuals.