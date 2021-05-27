Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

Michigan Couple Arrested After Drunken Brawl at Ohio Water Park

By Dana Marshall
Posted by 
103.3 WKFR
103.3 WKFR
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A Michigan couple's brutal, drunken fight caught on video at an Ohio water park has gone viral. It's impossible to identify who started the whole incident by watching the video footage. However, what is caught on video is shocking to say the least. This incident took place at Kalahari resorts in Sandusky, Ohio on Monday, May 17th. Police reports state that the incident began when some one cut in line for a surf ride. Erie County Sheriff Paul Sigsworth told Cleveland 19 that the real problem is alcohol,

wkfr.com
View All 57 Commentsarrow_down
103.3 WKFR

103.3 WKFR

Kalamazoo, MI
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

103.3 WKFR plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Ohio State
City
Sandusky, OH
Local
Ohio Society
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flint Water#Alcohol#Cleveland Police#County Police#Young State Park#Emt#Brittany Cabay Persistent#Ohio Water Park#Michigan Resident#Police Reports State#Erie County#Vehicle Theft#Punches#Video Footage#Fight#Kalahari Security#Kalahari Resorts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
Related
Ohio StatePosted by
103.3 WKFR

Ohio Driver Calls Police on Car Dancing Man

This isn't breaking news, but apparently there are people that are angered by the happiness of others. So much so, that they would call the police on them. Can you imagine, being in such a good mood during all of this pandemic stuff that you would bust a move in your car? Well, that seemed dangerous to a passerby on May 12th in Strongville, Ohio according to cleveland.com,
Michigan StatePosted by
103.3 WKFR

Where is the Huge Cicada Brood X Michigan Expected in 2021?

Here's where the cicadas are and what we're missing. Don't misunderstand the title. The Brood X has emerged this summer. However, Michigan is seeing very little of these bizarre little creatures. After seeing videos pop up on TikTok and stories from publications like USA Today we brought you the story of cicadas invading Michigan. The predictions were close, but this isn't horse shoes. While Michigan is only seeing the emergence of cicadas in 2 or 3 Southern counties, Indiana and Ohio are all the buzz. As you can see in the map below from the USDA Forest Service, the areas in yellow are experiencing the Brood X. Basically, the entire state of Indiana, much of Central and Western Ohio and some of Pennsylvania are walking outside to the loud collaborative hum of bugs while hearing the crunch of their shells below their feet.
Michigan StatePosted by
103.3 WKFR

Michigan DNR Seeking Justice For Slain Lake County Albino Deer

Sad news coming out of Irons, MI as the well known Albino deer that people spot regularly has been killed, and the Michigan DNR is looking for any evidence that could lead them to find out why it happened. According to the DNR, the deer was killed with a crossbow between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. on Sunday, May 30th, and was found along the border of one of the resident's property lines along North Bass Lake.
Kalamazoo, MIPosted by
103.3 WKFR

Kalamazoo’s Tibbs Brewing Company Announces Name Change; New Direction

2020 was a difficult year for many local companies including Kalamazoo's Tibbs Brewing Company, who made the announcement in September that they would be closing their doors for good. In that time the brewing companies' Facebook page has been silent, along with the owners personal accounts. Recently they made an announcement about what they've been doing in that time and where they plan to take their social media page:
Detroit, MIPosted by
103.3 WKFR

100 Year Old Message in a Bottle Found At Detroit Train Station

Crews renovating Detroit's Michigan Central Station made an incredible discovery last week when they unearthed a 100 year old message in a bottle. Last year, Ford Motor Company made the announcement that they were planning and renovating the old Michigan Central Station and turning it into a "walkable" 30-acre campus. The station, which opened in 1913, has been shuttered since 1988.
RelationshipsPosted by
103.3 WKFR

Ohio Woman Runs Red Light in Front of Cops to Yell at Boyfriend

Who knew jealousy could be so dangerous in traffic?. In the early hours of Tuesday Morning 24-year-old woman was driving in a blind rage through the Eastern suburbs of Cleveland, Ohio. It was around 2:10 A.M. when Beachwood police were called into assist Lyndhurst police after this angry woman ran a stop light and refused to pull over according to Cleveland.com,
Michigan StatePosted by
103.3 WKFR

From Drug Dealer to Lawyer, Michigan Man’s Second Chance Pays Off

A judge not only gave this man a second chance, but he gave him a challenge. It paid off big time. This story begins with a young man in trouble with the law that seemingly had a rough future ahead of him. Edward Martell was a 27-year-old high school drop when he appeared in court for drug charges in 2005. Martell was facing up to 20 years in prison for selling cocaine when Wayne County Circuit Judge Bruce Morrow challenged the young Inkster man according to deadlinedetroit.com,
Michigan StatePosted by
103.3 WKFR

Pregnant Woman Saves 3 Drowning Kids in Lake Michigan

Not all heroes wear capes. Some of them wear maternity pants. Three children, ages 15 and under, were swimming in Lake Michigan at the First Street Beach Pier in Manistee County when things went from fun to terrifying fast. They were apparently getting pulled further out into Lake Michigan by the rip current when Alyssa Dewitt saw them waving their hands in the air.
Michigan StatePosted by
103.3 WKFR

Michigan Hotel Owner Caught on Video Verbally Attacking Customer

Man that claims to own hotel kicks family out at Midnight and calls them dumb democrats and idiots. What was supposed to be a fun family outing in Northern Michigan turned into an absolute nightmare for two mothers and their five children. According to Jennifer Biela, the family was awakened by the sound of water running. She ran down to the front desk for help. Instead of help, she was belittled and aggressively talked down to by the man behind the counter who claims to be the owner of the Crown Choice Inn and Suites in Mackinaw City. In the videos below you can see the man tell Jennifer to pack up and leave as he calls her an idiot and a dumb democrat.
Michigan StatePosted by
103.3 WKFR

Two Oldest Common Loons in the World are Here in Michigan

The two oldest Common Loons in the entire world can be found in a National Wildlife Refuge right here in Michigan and have a love story all their own. The two oldest Common Loons are a couple who are celebrating their 25th Anniversary as a couple. The male, known as 'ABJ', was banded as a chick in 1987 at Seney National Wildlife Refuge in Michigan's Northern Penninsula. Seney is home to the oldest long-term Common Loon banding program, according to the National Audubon Society. Because ABJ was banded that first year, researchers know that his exact age of 34.
Westland, MIPosted by
103.3 WKFR

Westland Residents Shocked To See A Plane Being Driven in The Street

I don't know about you but if I ever saw a plane coming at me from down the street, I'd be a little nervous. Some of the residents of Westland, MI experienced that this week when they were out in there cars and saw a caravan coming down the street with an airplane in the middle of it all. There were many people in the post who were quite shocked with it, while others figured there was a logical reason for it being on the road:
Michigan StatePosted by
103.3 WKFR

No Sale: It’s Illegal to Buy a Car in Michigan on Sunday

You can do almost anything anytime in the 24/7 world we live in. It seems odd that it is still against the law to purchase a vehicle on a Sunday in Michigan. Remember when Sunday was considered "the Lord's Day?" Growing up in the Dutch Reformed enclave of Holland, Michigan, I can remember that it was very controversial when Meijer decided that they were going to open the doors to their grocery stores on Sundays. Many businesses used to be closed on the Sabbath and most holidays too, it seems. There was a time when you had to physically go to the bank to withdrawal cash (and maybe travelers cheques) when making vacation plans. Dads everywhere had to make sure the car was filled with gas the Wednesday before Thanksgiving to make the trip over the river and through the woods.
Michigan StatePosted by
103.3 WKFR

First Rabid Dog in 10 Years Detected in Michigan

Just as the warmer temps arrive and dog owners are out and about with their pooches, this is not the news we wanted to hear. A dog in Detroit has tested positive for rabies, state health officials announced. The 6 month old puppy is the first in Michigan since 2011 to test positive for rabies. According to the press release the dog was never vaccinated against rabies.
Ohio StatePosted by
103.3 WKFR

Why is Ohio One of The Grossest States in America?

A recent study says Ohio, Indiana and Wisconsin are among the 20 grossest states in the United States. A recent study released by Zippia.com used these three main factors to determine the Grossest States:. Dirty Air with data from Air Filters Delivered. Percentages of state covered in landfills from EPA...