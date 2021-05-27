Michigan Couple Arrested After Drunken Brawl at Ohio Water Park

You can do almost anything anytime in the 24/7 world we live in. It seems odd that it is still against the law to purchase a vehicle on a Sunday in Michigan. Remember when Sunday was considered "the Lord's Day?" Growing up in the Dutch Reformed enclave of Holland, Michigan, I can remember that it was very controversial when Meijer decided that they were going to open the doors to their grocery stores on Sundays. Many businesses used to be closed on the Sabbath and most holidays too, it seems. There was a time when you had to physically go to the bank to withdrawal cash (and maybe travelers cheques) when making vacation plans. Dads everywhere had to make sure the car was filled with gas the Wednesday before Thanksgiving to make the trip over the river and through the woods.