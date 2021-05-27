Margaret Brennan and Husband Yado Yakub Are Doting Parents of 2 — Inside Her Personal Life

Seasoned broadcaster Margaret Brennan has spent some years expanding her resume as a journalist, and while at it, the TV personality built a family with her spouse, Yado Yakub. Here's a look at her family life.

Margaret Brennan is the star of "Face the Nation" and has also established her expertise in communication through historic coverages like the US nuclear negotiations with Iran.

When Brennan is not at work taking citizens "around the world" through their TVs, she spends quality time with her family, which she keeps building with her husband, Yado Yakub. Here's a look through her love life.

WHO IS YADO YAKUB?

Major Ali Iyad "Yado" Yakub is Brennan's husband of five years, and they have two kids together. But before he attained this status, Yado, born in 1977, was first the son of Dr. Y. Nabil and Rolana Yakub.

The TV star welcomed her second child Malek Murphy earlier this month.

He earned his law degree from the University of Miami, but he was first at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville. He bagged his legal license in 2004 before moving to the US Marine Corps. Yado became a major and worked as the Marine Corps judge advocate.

WHEN HE MET BRENNAN

He and Brennan met each other at the University of Virginia in 1998, but they did not move in the same circle. They also had different opinions about each other. Once speaking about their love life, the pair admitted that they would never have dated in college.

This was so because, according to Yado, Brennan was too conservative and set in her ways, while Brennan viewed Yado as a wild person who partied too much. After they left to continue with their career choices, the pair would not meet again until years later.

Brennan got a Fulbright-Hays grant and furthered her studies at Yarmouk University in Irbid, Jordan, while he moved to Miami. As fate would have it, Brennan's roommate Samia Yakub ended up being Yado's sister.

YADO RECONNECTED WITH BRENNAN

The duo met again in 2012 after they moved to Washington DC. At the time, Brennan had gotten a job with CBS. Then, one day, while she was walking her dog, she stumbled on a familiar face, and it ended up being Yado.

He later invited her to his housewarming party, and after that night, they started something that would turn special. They kept up communication via emails, and according to Brennan, Yado took her on some dates.

They both let their guards down and learned more about each other. Yado shared that he loved how she was down to earth while she saw beneath his carefree nature and discovered a calm and empathetic young man.

STARTING A FAMILY

The pair's romance ultimately culminated into a 2015 wedding, and in 2018, Brennan sweetly announced on "The Stephen Colbert Show" that she was becoming a first-time mom.

The star had looked radiant in a hot pink dress as she lit up like a Christmas tree while letting fans know she had her own personal "breaking news." Brennan shared that her dog was becoming a big sister.

Baby Eamon Brennan Yakub joined the family in September of the same year. Brennan announced her son's arrival through People, letting fans know she and her spouse were over the moon.

She detailed his birth details, noting a fun fact about the baby's first name. The "Face the Nation" star noted that Eamon's name was chosen to honor her Irish-American heritage and her husband's Syrian-American roots.

HER PARENTING STYLE

The TV star welcomed her second child Malek Murphy earlier this month, and just like Eamon's, Malek's names paid homage to the family's Irish and Syrian roots. Brennan also announced his birth via People.

Once speaking about her job as a journalist and how it reflected on being a mom, Brennan,41, said she first noticed that Eamon seemingly paid attention to the news amid the first wave of the COVID-19. At the time, she was also learning to balance work and motherhood.

The star mom shared that she realized at that moment that there needed to be a filter as to the part of the news her son was privy to. As a journalist, it was all about giving undiluted information to the populace.

However, as a mom, Brennan believed that kids needed to be protected from certain news that bordered on sensitivity, and as they grow older, they could become more privy to what is happening in the world.