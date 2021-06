CHARLESTOWN — Columbus North notched a pair of lopsided wins on Saturday, beating Class A No. 5 Lanesville 12-2 in five innings and host Charlestown 16-0 in five innings. Maddi Rutan went 3 for 3 with a double, a home run and four RBIs and allowed only one hit in four shutout innings to pick up the win against Lanesville. Kelsey Lovelace went 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs, Emalee Heafner went 2 for 2, Lucy Norman went 2 for 3 and Lillian Mackey had a double and two RBIs.