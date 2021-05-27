Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law

Letters to the Editor

Ahwatukee Foothills News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen will Arizona gun laws start protecting victims?. There is no movement on the part of the Biden/Harris Administration to gut the Second Amendment, despite the repeated lies resurrecting their ugly heads at our State Capital again this year. Governor Ducey signed two new laws this year that created redundancy...

www.ahwatukee.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Second Amendment#State Capital#Gop#Democrats#President Obama#Room Senator Sinema#Minority Leader Mcconnell#Arizona Gun Laws#Bipartisanship#Governor Ducey#Violence#Schools#Mass#Strategy#Redundancy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
News Break
Constitution
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Congress & CourtsPantagraph

LETTER: Are Republicans afraid of the truth?

Republican Senators who voted against an investigation of the January 6 attack on the Capitol are clearly afraid of something. They said "No" to a proposal to get to the bottom of the attack on the symbol of our democracy. Rumors still swirl around that insurrection which was an effort to overturn the presidential election. Five people were killed, including a police officer, and 140 other officers were injured. Members of Congress were hurried off to secure locations. Our democracy itself was under threat.
Congress & CourtsPittsburgh Post-Gazette

A disgrace

How disgraceful is Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell? He makes no secret of the fact that he is not concerned with the good of the country. While his only goal is cementing the Republican agenda, he continuously works as an obstructionist. During President Barack Obama’s first term, he made a...
MinoritiesBozeman Daily Chronicle

Letter to the editor: We must teach the difficult lessons of our history

The recent ban on teaching critical race theory by Attorney General Austin Knudsen and supported by Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen is a mistake. Critical race theory is over 40 years old. It is the idea that racism is a social construct and is not based on people merely being prejudiced or about skin color alone, but that it has been purposefully embedded in legal systems and policies over the course of our nation’s history. Though difficult to admit, this is simply true. Examples abound: the GI bill being denied to veterans of color after WWII, redlining, voting restrictions, Jim Crow, to name just a few. Our country has been ignoring the facts for too long and making the history we teach in our K-12 classrooms accurate (if uncomfortable) is the only way to move beyond the racial inequities that we still live with in America today.
Austin, TXThe Amarillo Pioneer

Land Commissioner Bush to Announce Political Future

Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush will announce the next step of his political future at a kick off rally in Austin tonight. Bush, who has served as Land Commissioner since 2015, is widely expected to launch a campaign against incumbent Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton during the rally. However, Bush has not yet made an indication of which office he will announce his candidacy for during the rally on Wednesday night.
Texas Stateklif.com

George P. Bush Announces Run for Texas Attorney General

(WBAP/KLIF) — George P. Bush, the son of former presidential candidate and Florida Governor Jeb Bush, announced his plan to run for attorney general in Texas, Wednesday night. Bush currently serves as Texas Land Commissioner and has posted on his social media accounts about pushing back against the Biden administration’s...
Austin, TXKIII TV3

Republican George P. Bush to run against AG Ken Paxton

AUSTIN, Texas — On Wednesday, Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush launched his campaign to run for Texas attorney general. Bush is the grandson of former President George H.W. Bush and the son of former Florida Governor Jeb Bush. Bush will be challenging fellow Republican and incumbent Ken Paxton. Paxton...
Congress & CourtsIJR

Dem Sen. Manchin Growing Increasingly Frustrated As Media Asks Him About Filibuster Over and Over

The media continues to make Joe Manchin sound like Nick Saban at a news conference in which questions are asked. A day before Republicans successfully filibustered the proposed Jan. 6 commission last week — a move that would eventually leave the somewhat moderate West Virginia Democrat steaming from the ears, according to Axios — he erupted on reporters over their continued harassment about whether he would support eliminating the institutional check (particularly with the expectation that Republicans would block the commission).
Kentucky Statewkms.org

Ky. Lawmaker Wants To Make Teaching Critical Race Theory Illegal

A Kentucky state lawmaker has proposed a measure that would make schools subject to fines and teachers subject to discipline if they talk about systemic racism in a certain way. Fort Thomas Republican Rep. Joe Fischer pre-filed the bill ahead of the next legislative session. It takes aim at critical...
PoliticsPosted by
TheStreet

Get Ready for New Retirement Laws

No matter who said it first, they had it wrong. Three things are certain, not two: death, taxes, and changes to retirement laws. That’s right. Lawmakers are fast at work trying to help improve the retirement security of millions of Americans. In late May, Senators Rob Portman, R-Ohio, and Ben...
Congress & Courtsdakotafreepress.com

Scholars: Congress Must Act to Protect American Voting Rights and Democracy

You don’t need to be a university professor to recognize that radical right-wingers are threatening to kill democracy in America. But 119 (and counting—they’re still inviting signatories) prominent “scholars of democracy” affiliated with universities across the country have issued a “statement of concern” about the danger Republican-controlled legislatures and their voter-suppression laws pose to our democracy and our prosperity:
MinoritiesPosted by
Fox News

Leo Terrell: 'Somebody needs to tell Joe Biden he's a racist'

Civil rights attorney Leo Terrell said Wednesday that President Joe Biden offended African Americans when he told a crowd observing the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa massacre that Black businessmen and women don’t have lawyers to represent them or their businesses. "Joe Biden, look at me! I’m Black. I’m a...
U.S. PoliticsBlack Hills Pioneer

Ryan, Johnson rare Republicans willing to speak the truth

OPINION — For a Republican, it was an opportunity to speak at a sacred site. Former House Speaker Paul Ryan was at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, Calif., on Thursday when he criticized former President Trump and the Republicans who continue to worship at his feet. Ryan...
Congress & CourtsDerrick

Top GOP senator: Easing police protections hurts departments

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate’s top Republican on Tuesday linked Democrats’ efforts to make it easier to sue police officers to problems many law enforcement agencies are having recruiting and retaining personnel, drawing a hard line on the thorniest divide between bargainers seeking compromise on legislation revamping police procedures. The...