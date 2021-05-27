Tennessee authorities searching for suspect in shooting

JACKSON, Tenn. — Investigators with the Jackson Police Department are asking for the public’s help in locating a shooting suspect.

The shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. May 25 at 216 Roosevelt Parkway, police said.

Investigators are looking for Quintez Lamont Brown, 28, in connection with the shooting.

Anyone that has information on this shooting or where Brown may be is asked to call the Jackson Police Department at 731-425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at 731-424-TIPS(8477).

The Jackson Police Department is offering a reward for anyone with information that leads to the arrest of Brown.

