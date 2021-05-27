Cancel
Mesa, AZ

Authority Zero releases new EP, ‘The Back Nine’

By The Times-Standard
Eureka Times-Standard
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLong-running Mesa, Arizona-based melodic punk/rock/reggae band Authority Zero has released a new EP, “The Back Nine.”. “‘The Back Nine’ EP is a catalogue of five songs that exude heavy rhythm, melodies and a strong and passionate lyrical content. They are songs directed toward right and wrong with intent to lift people up with hopes of a better future and mindset during our recent events and darker times,” said band frontman Jason Devore.

